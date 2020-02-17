HVDC Converter Station Market Emerging Technologies, Key Manufacturers, SWOT Analysis and Latest Trends Forecast Till 2023

Market Research Future has a newly added “Global HVDC Converter Station Market Report” that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years. The global market for HVDC converter station is majorly driven by factors such as advanced technology, rising concerns over carbon emissions and steadily reducing fossil fuels. HVDC Converter Station Market, By Type (Monopolar, Bi-Polar, Back to Back, and Multi-Terminal), By Converter type (Line Commutated Current Sourced Converters (LCC), Voltage Source Converters), By Application (Power Industry, Powering Island and Remote Loads, Interconnecting Networks, Oil & Gas and Other) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

Leading Industry Players:

The major players operating in the market of global HVDC Converter Station are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (India), Alstom (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), General Electric (U.S.), Nissin Electric Co Ltd (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan )and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

HVDC Converter Station Market Segments Analysis:

HVDC Converter Station market is segmented on the basis of type, converter type, application and end-use in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

On the basis of type, it is segmented into monopolar, bi-polar, back to back, and multi-terminal.

On the basis of converter type, it is categorized into, Line Commutated Current Sourced Converters (LCC) and Voltage Source Converters (VSC).

On the basis of application, it is segmented into Power Industry, Powering Island and Remote Loads, Interconnecting Networks, Oil & Gas and Other.

Market Highlights

The global HVDC Converter Station market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Advanced technology in HVDC systems is able to provide transmission systems with benefits such as voltage stability and control, absence of reactive power, and the removal of rising disturbances which helps to grow the market. Moreover, the share of clean and emission-free power from hydro, wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources in the global energy mix is expected to rise. HVDC converter station will transmit clean electricity generated from renewable power plants to urban areas with minimum transmission losses.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe dominates the market of HVDC converter station market. Existing transmission lines which designed for maximum transmission capacities, new interconnections are planned between the U.K., Germany, Poland, France and Sweden and others for electricity trading are some of the factors boosting the growth of the HVDC converter station market. Moreover, concerns over electricity security and reliability, as well as rising electricity prices, are promoting electricity trade between the countries in regions pushing the market towards growth.

