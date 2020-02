India Water Purifier Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2025

India Water Purifier. The Northern region accounted for maximum share in terms of revenue to the India water purifier market in 2018.

A Rise in water-borne diseases, high concentration of fluoride and arsenic in water and Increasing Health concern propel the Water Purifier Market in India.



India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing health concerns and consumer awareness about the importance of clean water, expanding middle-class population and high concentration of fluoride and arsenic in water. The disposal of industrial waste in rivers has increased the occurrence of water-borne diseases like diarrhea, cholera, and jaundice due to which over thousands of people die annually. According to the recent report published by the World Bank, over 75% of the communicable diseases in India are water related.

Apply here for the free sample copy of the [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/RCG/QBI-BWCR-RCG-392263

Social and environmental pressures result in growing movement for industries to reduce its wastewater and treat it before discharge. The rapid growth of population, land usage, rising economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Clean drinking water is the most essential part of a healthy lifestyle but the current condition has made it impossible to get pure water from the available sources owing to this reason, the market is experiencing an unprecedented demand of water purifiers market over the forecast period. The water purifier market in India is dominated by Reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers due to high TDS (total dissolved solid) level of water across the majority of the states coupled with strong purification capability of RO technology for high TDS water purification.

India Water Purifier Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the Technology, the water purifier market is categories as RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-based purifier, and Sediment Filters. RO Water Purifiers market is the largest market in terms of value and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. Based on the End User market is segmented as Industrial, commercial, and household. Household end-user segment is estimated to grow highest growth rate in terms of value. On Sales channel basis market is segmented as Retail Distributor, Online Suppliers, and Direct to consumers. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India water purifier market during the forecast period. The Northern region is the largest region for India water purifier market in 2018.

For more information/ Ask your [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/RCG/QBI-BWCR-RCG-392263

India Water Purifier Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Kent RO System Ltd., Ion Exchange, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Hi-Tech RO Systems, Godrej Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Livpure Private Ltd., Essel Nasaka, and Whirlpool India Ltd. are the key players in India water purifier industry. Eureka Forbes and Kent RO are the market leaders in this segment, together accounting for about 50% market share over the projected period.

Market Segmentation: India Water Purifier Market

By Technology Type

• RO Water Purifiers

• UV Water Purifiers

• Gravity-Based Water Purifiers

• Sediment Filters

By End-User

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Household

By Sales Channel

• Retail Distributor

• Online Suppliers

• Direct to consumers

Click Here To Get Exclusive [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/RCG/QBI-BWCR-RCG-392263

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Water purifier market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North

• South

• East

• West