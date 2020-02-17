The report “Industrial Access Control Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Industrial access control involves a set of dedicated systems used to control passage into or out of any area. Over the years, access control systems have become more and more sophisticated. Currently, access control mainly refers to electronic and electronic card based access control systems. The main purpose of industrial access control systems is to provide quick access to authorized people and at the same time restrict access to unauthorized people. Access control systems are mainly used at the entrance of buildings. Various types of access control systems are physical access control, electronic access control, logical access control, and network access control.

Physical access control is mainly used around the perimeter of a facility to deter, prevent, detect, and apprehend a suspect. Electronic access controls are being used to restrict access to a facility based on the guidelines defined by the administrator. Demand for electronic access control is increasing due to enhanced automated security compared to traditional security systems.

Electronic access controls allow easy deletion or reassignment of credentials and have a broad range of integrable hardware. Presently, electronic access control systems range from individual devices which involves one or more locks to be automated individually, to fully integrated wireless which involves remote programming of all locks in a facility at once from a central location.

The main drivers of the industrial access control market include increase in adoption of access control solutions due to increasing security concerns among enterprises. Also, with technology advancements, deployment of wireless technologies in security systems is further likely to boost the growth of the industrial access control market. Advancements in industrial automation and IoT – based smart security systems is expected to strengthen the growth of the market. IoT – based smart security systems have led to building of wireless security systems which send alerts to security officers and raises an alarm in case of any trespass.

The global industrial access control market can be categorized on the basis of component, service, application, and region. The component segment can further be classified into hardware, software, and services. Based on hardware segment, the global industrial access control market can again be categorized into card-based readers, biometric readers, multi-technology readers, electronic locks, controllers or servers and others. Card based readers are further classified into magnetic stripes and readers, proximity cards and readers, and smart cards and readers. Similarly, the biometric readers segment can be classified into fingerprint, hand geometry, iris recognition, and facial recognition. The electronic locks segment can be further classified into electromagnetic locks, electric strike locks, and wireless locks. In terms of service segment, the global industrial access control market can be categorized into installation and integration, and support and maintenance services and others. On the basis of application, the global industrial access control market can be categorized into automotive, aerospace, utilities, machinery and electronics, chemical and synthetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players in the global industrial access control market are Assa Abloy AB, Allegion PLC, Johnson Controls International, Honeywell Security Group, Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Siemens Building Technologies, NEC Corporation, Identiv, Inc., and 3M Company among others. These companies are investing extensively in R&D so as to incorporate new technologies in their systems and develop new products in order to increase market share in the global industrial access control market.

