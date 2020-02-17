Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
ICS security are used to protect industrial control systems which are operated in various fields such as electrical, oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and manufacturing. This security system monitors and controls the overall industrial environment. The security system includes infrastructure which is networked with the communication technologies. Security systems monitor the events and devices by having in-built IT systems that manage the adjustments in industrial operations.
The driving force behind the growth in industrial control system (ICS) security market include growth in adoption of cyber security technology in order to prevent the organization and individual from threats. The ICS security identifies and prevents the attacker from acquiring control over the system. The advantage of using this system is that adopting the use of IT networks provides flexibility and scalability. The drawback of using ICS security is that if the basic network security is not handled properly then there is a possibility of attacker to acquire control over the system.
In 2018, the global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security market size was 11300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Honeywell
Juniper
Siemens
Rockwell
Tofino Security
Trend Micro
Check Point Software Technologies
ABB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SCADA
DCS
PLC
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy & Power
Manufacturing
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SCADA
1.4.3 DCS
1.4.4 PLC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Energy & Power
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Transportation
1.5.5 Oil & Gas
1.5.6 Food & Beverages
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size
2.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell
12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.3 Juniper
12.3.1 Juniper Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction
12.3.4 Juniper Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Juniper Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.5 Rockwell
12.5.1 Rockwell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction
12.5.4 Rockwell Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Rockwell Recent Development
12.6 Tofino Security
12.6.1 Tofino Security Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction
12.6.4 Tofino Security Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Tofino Security Recent Development
12.7 Trend Micro
12.7.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction
12.7.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
Continued…..
