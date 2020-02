Industrial Microbiology Market Forecasts Rapid Growth, Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Overview

The industrial microbiology market is large and growing owing to an increasing preference for automation. The rising emphasis on industrial food and safety is fueling the market’s grow. Industrial microbiology has applications in agriculture, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Since the demand for consumer products is growing with the rise in the population worldwide, the need for product quality and safety testing is also on the rise. Various public concerns and government regulations regarding the safety of products are expected to continue to offer an opportunity for the market to grow.

Industrial microbiology deals with the screening, improvement, and management of microorganisms for the production of various end use products. Fast and accurate testing of pathogens can protect brand image, reduce industry costs, and speed up the outbreak investigation and response. Increasing product recalls and growing consumer concerns are driving the global industrial microbiology market. The fermentation of beer, wine, and cheese also require industrial microorganisms, thus driving the market.

The report contains an overview of the industrial microbiology market, including its definition, key trends analysis, market dynamics, types of tests, and competitive landscape. The competitive landscape include the market positioning of key players and the competitive strategies adopted by them. The study segments the global industrial biology market on the basis of product type, test, application, and region. It includes Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis by countries.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

The use of industrial microorganisms for syrup formulation, bioremediation process, preparing genetically modified food products, and manufacturing empty capsules will open new opportunities of growth in the market. On the other hand, maintaining compliance levels and lack of skilled professionals are major challenges faced by the industrial microbiology market.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global industrial microorganisms market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to be a key regional segment in the industrial microbiology market. The U.S. is expected to lead in the North America industrial microbiology market. Favorable reimbursements and patient policy and extensive drug research and development are behind the growth of the market in the U.S.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Key Segments

By product, the market is segmented into equipment and systems, reaction consumables, and laboratory supplies. The reaction consumables product type segment is expected to lead in the market owing to the high use of reagents and media for conducting various research.

On the basis of application, the global industrial microbiology market is segmented into cosmetics, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical, and agriculture. Of these, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to be a key revenue generator in the coming years. The growth in the segment is owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies manufacturing and developing novel drugs. The frequency of drug innovation and speedy drug approvals are also behind the growth of the segment.