Industrial Touchscreen Display Market Latest Innovation & Latest Trends 2019 Advantech Co., Ltd, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Dell, Inc., B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the industrial touchscreen display market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes all major trends anticipated to be witnessed in the industrial touchscreen display market from 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the industrial touchscreen display market during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective on the industrial touchscreen display market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global industrial touchscreen display market. Porter’s five forces analysis has also been provided to help understand the competition scenario of the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein touchscreen type, component, and end-use industry segments of the market have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to give complete analysis of the competition scenario in the global industrial touchscreen display market, every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter of the report on the industrial touchscreen display market explains market trends and dynamics including market drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the industrial touchscreen display market. Market outlook analysis for the global market has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report offers analysis of different business strategies being adopted by leading players operating in the global industrial touchscreen display market. The market introduction chapter assists in getting an idea of different trends in the industrial touchscreen display market.

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global industrial touchscreen display market by segmenting the market based on touchscreen type, component, and end-use industry. In terms of touchscreen type, the market has been segregated into resistive, capacitive, surface acoustic wave (SAW), infrared, and others (including optical imaging and NFI). Based on component, the market has been classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been sub-divided into display, touch sensor, and controller. Based on end-use industry, the market has been classified into oil & gas, chemical, food & beverages, mining & metal, automotive, and others (including rubber, plastics, and paper & pulp). The report provides detailed, region-wise breakdown of the global industrial touchscreen display market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report highlights competition scenario in the global industrial touchscreen display market, thereby ranking all major players according to their geographic presence and key recent developments. The insights for the global industrial touchscreen display market is a result of TMR’s extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

On the basis of country, the industrial touchscreen display in North America has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market has been divided into France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The industrial touchscreen display market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa market covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, the market in South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the industrial touchscreen display market. Also, the report provides insights into touchscreen type, component, and end-user industry segments of the market in various geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and market white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews conducted for obtaining detailed and unbiased reviews on the industrial touchscreen display market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global industrial touchscreen display market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investments in and spending on industrial touchscreen displays and developments by major market players have been tracked. Some of the key players operating in the industrial touchscreen display market are Advantech Co., Ltd, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Dell, Inc., B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Kontron AG, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Captec Ltd., and American Industrial Systems.

The global industrial touchscreen display market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by Touchscreen Type

Resistive

Capacitive

Surface Acoustic Wave

Infrared

Others (Including Optical Imaging and NFI)

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by Component

Hardware Display Touch Sensor Controller

Software

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Mining & Metal

Automotive

Others (Including Rubber, Plastics, and Paper & Pulp)

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market, by Geography