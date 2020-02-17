Industry Dynamics: Global Personal Decompression Computer Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

This business and commerce report on the global personal decompression computer market is a comprehensive study that has been prepared to specifically to armor the vendors connected to the value chain of the market, aspiring to aid them in detecting the lucrative avenues and hence gain ground over their competitors. The report covers the analysis and forecasts the personal decompression computer market on a global, regional, and country level. To complete a thorough study, the report has included historic data on how the demand has evolved in the recent past and how it will formulate during the forecast period based on revenue.

Dive Computer are used for measurement of depth and time by underwater driver and applies it to a decompression model to track the dissolved nitrogen in your wrist tissue during a dive. The dive computer continuously tells you remaining time left that one can dive safely. Because of the computer ability to do continuous calculation driver able to know the remaining longer period of time to avoid the acceptable risk. Computer combines a depth gauge, timer and sometimes a submersible pressure gauge (SPG) into a single, useful instrument. Many dive computers are also provide information regarding the air and water temperature. This is immensely useful when it comes to avoiding or to prevent decompression sickness. Dive computer mainly used in scuba diving, military purpose during battle. Wrist dive computer is also used in scuba diving to know the depth and time. The growth of wrist dive computer market is highly reliant on the increasing adaption in defense industry.

In depth analysis, the wrist dive computer market has been segmented on basis of type, by end user and by region. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into colorless display and color display. On basis of end user, the market is segmented into military and civilian. Moreover, on regional level the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Now Dive computer market are also extended in Middle East and Africa region. Dive computer market are having highest growth rate in North America because of used of advanced technology. Asia pacific region, such as India and China have growing demand of dive computer due to increase in job opportunities. Europe is reaching high in the market of Wrist dive computer industry because of increasing demand in market.

Increasing demand of wrist dive computer in comparison with console dive computer is due to its smaller size. It is more convenient to look at your wrist during safety stop instead of floundering to get to the console and to check the measurements of depth and time of larger device. It can be safer to have a wrist mounted dive computer depending on diving type is perform. By using console diving the driver can be trap as the console gets entangled with an underwater objects. In Addition dive computers store critical information about the previous dives so that one can access the information when needed. This eliminates the need to document this information during and immediately after a dive, and is especially useful when documenting the dives in a logbook.

Restrained to the market, wrist dive computer, you cannot stick all of your gauges onto the same unit as compare to console. This allow to check your dive time, depth, remaining dive time, remaining gas in your tank, all at a single glance. Most of this information is also available in a wrist computer, but this usually increase cost -wireless gas integration. For example situation may be developed to switch between two toggling functions, such as depth/time info and the digital compass in one computer. The growing demand for wrist dive computer with lesser amount of price and displaying data on one screen is going to create more demand in upcoming years.

Many players are involved in manufacturing Wrist dive computer market. Some of the Key players in the wrist dive computer market are Suuto Zoop (Finland), Suunto D6I Novo (Finland), Suunto Eon Steel (Finland), Mares Puck Pro, Mares Smart., Cressi Giotto (Italy), Cressi Leonardo (Italy), Oceanic OCI (U.S.), Oceanic geo 2.0 (U.S.), Shearwater Research (Canada). In order to gain a competitive edge over the market, these players are actively involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches.

