Industry Verticals: Global Fingerprint Reader Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

The growth dynamics of the global Fingerprint Reader market is shaped by a diverse range of regional and global factors and trends, the detailed account of which forms the core of the report. The study presents in-depth insights into various developments, identifies broad opportunities, and offers a granular analysis of the factors influencing the growth of prominent segment. The comprehensive account on the global Fingerprint Reader market includes an assessment of the prevailing operating and macroeconomic environment in various regions. It highlights the recent changes in governmental regulations and evaluates their impact on emerging investment trends.

Fingerprint module is a technology that recognizes and validates the fingerprints of a user in order to allow or deny access to a computer system or a physical facility. It is a security technology which is combination of computer software programs and hardware. Fingerprint module includes two processes, fingerprint enrollment and fingerprint matching. In fingerprint enrollment, user has to register his fingerprint which gets stored in the database. In the matching process, when user enters his finger, the system will compare the fingerprint with database and according to match it will either allow or deny access. Financial sector provides customer easy transaction option through smartphone, computer, laptop and tablets Owing to which this sector is vulnerable to cyber-attack. Hence, necessity of providing security in order to ensure safety of data, this sector is expected to bolster the growth prospects for the market of fingerprint module.

The driving factor for global fingerprint market is its functionalities such as accurate and reliable recognition, increased level of security, and reduced vulnerability. The global fingerprint market is also deployed for employee time management system because of its capability to identify people’s unique biological features. It provides fast, efficient and secure solution for employee’s time and attendance solution. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The swift growth to fingerprint module market worldwide is due to increased hacking cases which result into growth of new technically advanced security product across various industries. Fingerprint module market does not consider changes in person’s finger over a time. For instance, in manufacturing industry, since employees are working with their hands mostly, their fingers may get rough or spoiled, fingerprint module is not able to capture it. Moreover, for the use of fingerprint module, it requires computer hardware and software programs. This is very expensive. These factors tend to hamper the demand for fingerprint module. Due to trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) due to perceived productivity gains and cost savings, the market of fingerprint module is expected to generate growth opportunity for the manufacturers operating in the market.

Global fingerprint module market is segmented on the basis of pattern, sensor, design, technology, end user and geography. Fingerprint module market is sub-segmented based on systems into Roscher system, Juan Vucetich system and the Henry System. Fingerprint module market is divided in three patterns, loop patterns, whorl patterns, and arch patterns. The loop pattern is further divided into radial loop, ulnar loop and double loop. The loop patterns is the most common fingerprint pattern used all over the world. Fingerprint module market is bifurcated on the basis of sensors into optical sensors and capacitive sensors. Depending upon design fingerprint module market is categorized into tented arch, the plain arch, and the central pocket loop. In terms of technology, fingerprint module market is divided into exemplar, latent, patent, plastic, electronic recording and footprints. Based on end user fingerprint module market is classified into government, healthcare, retail, BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance) and transit. Government organization is expected to dominate global fingerprint module market during forecast period due to increasing demand and adoption of mobile biometric system. Global fingerprint module market is categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to be largest market for global fingerprint module market during the forecast period owing to the integrating facilities with biometric systems.

The presence of several small- scale, medium-scale and large scale fingerprint module companies results into high competitiveness in the market. Also market’s high potential is expected to attract many new entrants at regional level. Some of the major players of the global fingerprint module market include Crossmatch, BioEnable, Fingerprint Cards, HID Global, Fulcrum Biometrics, Suprema, Delaney Secure, 360 Biometrics, 3M Cogent, Apple, Fujitsu, NEC, ImageWare Systems, Inc., M2SYS, Mobbeel , HYPR Corp and StoneLock etc. among others.

