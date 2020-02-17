Insulation Monitoring Devices Market: Soars High with Wings of Innovation

The global insulation monitoring devices market is likely to witness high growth in the forthcoming years, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Key players in market are offering technologically advanced products and are investing in research and development activities. For example, Bender GmbH & Co. KG launched a new variant of insulation monitoring devices named ISOMETER isoHR685W-D-I-B. The device is designed to monitor cables and provide enhanced insulation resistance capability reaching up to 10 GΩ.

Leading players are also engaged in using various organic and inorganic business development strategies to get a stronger hold in the global insulation monitoring devices market. For instance, Schneider Electric collaborated with Larsen and Toubro Ltd. d acquired L&T’s electrical and automation businesses. Later the company integrated it with its low-voltage that includes insulation monitoring devices such as industrial automation products. With this collaboration, Schneider Electric will be expanding its market in India.

Some of the other prominenet players operating in the global insulation monitoring devices market are ABB, Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Viper Innovations Ltd, HAKEL LTD, and Littelfuse, Inc. With increasing efforts made by the players and increasing emphasis of advanced technologies, the global insulation monitoring devices market is expected to rise at 5.42% CAGR over the projected tenure between 2019 and 2027. The market valuation is also expected to grow significantly and reach US$1.13 bn by the end of 2027. In 2017, the market earned US$0.67 bn.

Based on the features of insulation monitoring devices, the demand for with display feature is high as compared to without display feature. The use of with display insulation monitoring devices will help in reading the information about the device and detecting device status. But, there are also higher growth chances for without display insulation monitoring devices, as they are integrated in single automated system due to growing use of automated technologies and emergence of IoT. Developed regions in Europe and North America are estimated to hold dominant share in the global insulation monitoring devices market. Presence of leading players in these regions is the key factor strengthening their position in the global insulation monitoring devices market.