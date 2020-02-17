Led Lighting Solutions Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR of 16.6% during 2017-2025

Sales of conventional lighting systems are expected to witness major downtrend in the upcoming years as every other consumer in the world is likely to prefer LEDs over incandescent or fluorescent ones. Rising awareness regarding benefits of LEDs will keep orchestrating steadfast growth in global demand for LED lightings. Persistence Market Research projects that by the end of 2025, over US$ 125 Bn worth of LED lightings will sold across the globe. Key insights in its forecast report on the global LED lighting market also predict that the market, which is presently valued at just over US$ 36 Bn, will expand at an impressive momentum and register 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2025.

Factors driving the global sales of LED lightings include:

Increasing adopting of LED lightings in commercial settings

Rising power consumption & overloading burden on conventional grid systems

Government initiatives promoting the use of LED lighting for cost-savings, energy efficiency and power conservation

High durability of LED lighting products, compared to other alternative lightings

The report, titled “LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025,” projects that Asia-Pacific will remain the largest market for LED lighting in the world. Towards the end of forecast period, the contribution of Asia-Pacific to global LED lighting revenues will surpass 50%, registering a stellar revenue growth at 19.3%. The demand for LED lightings is also expected to remain high in Latin America, revenues from which are expected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2017-end. Following these two regions, the LED lighting market in Middle East & Africa is expected to soar at 16.8% CAGR, while North America and Europe will showcase subpar revenue growth.

Supportive government regulations are fueling the growth of the global LED lighting market

Due to environmental considerations, governments all across the world are recognizing the advantages of LED lighting systems and are insisting on the implementation of specific standards for lighting products and at the same time restricting the use of incandescent lighting products so that energy can be saved and carbon dioxide emissions can be curbed. Besides, the use of LED lighting leads to an overall cutting of operating costs, and this in turn is driving the growth of the global LED lighting market. To emphasize this trend, reference of the Paris Agreement of December 2015 can be sought, in which more than 190 countries committed to carbon emission cuts of 20% by the year 2020. Also, another pertinent example is of the Chinese government, which banned the use of 100W and 60W incandescent bulbs. Also, on similar lines, the European Union has banned the use of all types of traditional incandescent lighting systems.

Lack of awareness regarding modern lighting solutions is hampering the growth of the global LED lighting market

Presently, fluorescent lighting technology products have grabbed a relatively high share of the overall lighting market revenue as compared to LED lighting technology products. This is due to the fact that there is a lack of awareness and understanding about the advantages and benefits of LED lighting systems and products. In addition, there is a surge of low-quality and low-cost lighting products mainly from China that have a low lifespan, and there is a misconception that LED lighting solutions are costlier than incandescent or fuel based lighting, and this is especially true of the developing markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. These factors are hampering the growth of the global LED lighting market.

Key insights compiled in the report reveal that large population in countries such as India, China, Brazil and South Africa continues to remain dormant in terms of LED usage. Manufacturers of LED lightings can seize such untapped demographics and deploy their production units to extend their global clout. Furthermore, commercial viability of LED lightings, and their compliance with green technology initiatives is also expected to propel their global sales through 2025. Nevertheless, volatility of procuring raw materials such as aluminum at fair prices remains to be a key hurdle for LED lighting manufacturers. OSRAM Licht AG, GE Lighting LLC, Daktronics Inc., Eaton Corporation (Cooper Industries PLC), Cree, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Hubbell Lighting Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Philips Lumileds Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., and Toshiba Lighting and Technology Corporation are observed as the world’s leading manufacturers of LED lightings, profiled in the report.

