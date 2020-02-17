Light Sensor Market: Asia Pacific to Remain Largest Market Through 2026

According to a new market research report pertaining to the light sensor market, published by Transparency Market Research the global light sensor market is expected to reach value of US$ 2,435.9 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific would continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2027. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are anticipated to be major contributors to the light sensor market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Light sensors convert light input into the corresponding electric output. Light sensors are used in different types of end-use applications such as automatic brightness control in electronic devices, automatic street lighting, signal control system, and smart home devices. Use of light sensors helps in minimizing the power consumption of devices.

The light sensors market is recently gaining traction, due to increasing demand for consumer electronics products such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, and televisions worldwide. Moreover, smart home devices are increasingly adopting light sensors. This is likely to fuel the global light sensor market in the next few years. Across the globe, light sensor manufacturers are increasing their investments in the light sensor market in order to meet the increasing demand from various industry verticals such as consumer electronics, smart homes, automotive, health care, agriculture, and transportation.

The global light sensor market has been broadly segmented in terms of type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the global light sensor market has been segmented into photo conductive cells, photo voltaic cells, and photo junction diodes. In terms of revenue, the photo conductive cells segment accounted for a major market share of more than 40% in 2018. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

In order to fulfill the global demand, various manufacturers of light sensors are focusing on research and development activities on a regular basis in order to find advanced applications of light sensors. Light sensors are used in different types of power- and energy-saving applications as well as energy conservation solutions. Increasing population and rising demand for smart electronics devices are expected to propel the demand for light sensors during the forecast period. Light sensors are cost effective and easy to operate. They have low maintenance costs.