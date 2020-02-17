Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Marine Buoys Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 – Floatex, Sealite, JFC Marine, Fugro” to its huge collection of research reports.



Marine Buoys is a marine hydrological and meteorological automatic observation station composed of observation buoys anchored at sea. It can collect long-term and continuous collection of meteorological data of marine hydrology and water quality for marine scientific research, offshore oil (gas) development, port construction and national defense construction, in particular, it can collect the bad weather and sea conditions that are difficult to collect by survey vessels data.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Buoys.

This report presents the worldwide Marine Buoys market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fendercare Marine

Floatex

Sealite

Ocean Scientific International Ltd

Marine Instruments

Wealth Marine Pte Ltd

Walsh Merine Products

JFC Marine

Fugro

AXYS Technologies Inc.AXYS)

SABIK Marine

Zeni Lite Buoy Co.Ltd

Mesemar

GBA

Pharos Marine Automatic Power

Mobillis

Marine Buoys Breakdown Data by Type

by Product Type

Anchor Type Buoy

Drift Type Buoy

Others

by Meterial Type

Steel Type

Foam Type

Plastic Type

FiberglassType

Others

Marine Buoys Breakdown Data by Application

Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Marine Scientific Research

Port Construction

Others

Marine Buoys Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Marine Buoys Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Marine Buoys status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Marine Buoys manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

