Marine Buoys Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 – Floatex, Sealite, JFC Marine, Fugro

Marine Buoys is a marine hydrological and meteorological automatic observation station composed of observation buoys anchored at sea. It can collect long-term and continuous collection of meteorological data of marine hydrology and water quality for marine scientific research, offshore oil (gas) development, port construction and national defense construction, in particular, it can collect the bad weather and sea conditions that are difficult to collect by survey vessels data.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Buoys.
This report presents the worldwide Marine Buoys market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Fendercare Marine
Floatex
Sealite
Ocean Scientific International Ltd
Marine Instruments
Wealth Marine Pte Ltd
Walsh Merine Products
JFC Marine
Fugro
AXYS Technologies Inc.AXYS)
SABIK Marine
Zeni Lite Buoy Co.Ltd
Mesemar
GBA
Pharos Marine Automatic Power
Mobillis
Marine Buoys Breakdown Data by Type
by Product Type
Anchor Type Buoy
Drift Type Buoy
Others
by Meterial Type
Steel Type
Foam Type
Plastic Type
FiberglassType
Others
Marine Buoys Breakdown Data by Application
Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration
Marine Scientific Research
Port Construction
Others
Marine Buoys Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Marine Buoys Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Marine Buoys status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Marine Buoys manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
