Market Intelligence Report Sourdough, 2019-2027

Bread existed much before than other foods and sourdough has been there for longer than most other breads. Sourdough bread is a tangy bread with an airy texture, unique flavors, and is made by the fermentation of dough using naturally occurring yeast and lactobacilli. As sourdough is leavened using natural yeast, it forms a crusty yet airy rich-flavored bread, and these characteristics set it apart from other loaves.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The sourdough market is likely to proliferate at a fast pace, owing to the shifting consumer preference for sourdough bread due to its numerous health benefits. Sourdough bread is increasingly gaining traction as its flavorful, keeps well, and is more nutritious than normal bread. As sourdough bread is easier to digest than the standard square-factory bread loaves, it is witnessing significant traction from consumers with wheat and yeast intolerances.

Founded in 1919, Puratos is an international group that provides a wide range of raw materials, innovative products, and application expertise to sectors such as chocolate, bakery, and patisserie. Puratos is headquartered just outside Brussels (Belgium), and offers products and services in more than 100 countries around the world.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Founded in 1992, Veripan AG is headquartered in Switzerland, and is a subsidiary of Panadoro Group AG. Veripan AG offers ingredients, recipes, and technologies for starch and fat-based foodstuffs, as well as products, machinery, and services in diverse areas of food systems and food engineering for bakery, dairy, and confectionery industries.

Founded in 1849, Boudin is a bakery headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is known for its sourdough bread. Producer of French sourdough bread sourdough pizzas, pastries, soups and sandwiches, Boudin Bakery currently operates thirty-two bakery cafes and three wholesale bakeries situated in Southern California, Northern California, & the greater Chicago area.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Founded in 1856, IREKS GmbH is an international company in the food industry and is headquartered in Germany. Apart from IREKS bakery and confectionery business unit, the company is also active in ice cream products, aromas, Braumalze, and agricultural trade. It offers aroma and taste products, such as malt products and sourdoughs, function & process products; organic products, including organic sourdough, improvers, mixes, and malt products.