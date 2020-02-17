Market Size of Organic Pea Protein Isolates, Forecast Report 2019-2027

Organic pea protein isolates are organic and natural pea protein isolates offering nutritional benefits and high level of functionality. Organic pea protein isolates are made from organic yellow peas also known as pisum sativum, it has high liquid solubility and contains vital nutrients. The demand for organic pea protein isolates is growing owing to the rise in vegan population, growing preference for non-GMO and organic products, and increasing penetration of allergies and lactose intolerance.

Organic pea protein isolates offers high digestibility and are absorbed well by the body. In response to growing demand for organic food products by customers, food producers are offering pea protein isolates that are certified organic, gluten-free, along with fine texture.

Organic Pea Protein Isolates Market- Notable Highlights

Axiom Foods has selected Univar Inc. as distributor for its plant-based products in the US. The deal consists of all the products of Axiom Foods rice and pea proteins and other plant-based ingredients. In 2018, Axiom Foods also launched new pea and hemp protein ingredients known as Vegotein N and Cannatein. Among these, Vegotein N is pea protein made using yellow peas from North America.

Key players operating in the organic pea protein isolates market are Phyto-Therapy Pty. Ltd., World Food Processing, L.L.C, Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zelang Group, Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., and A&B Ingredients.

Increasing number of people opting for vegan diet is driving demand for plant-based protein or vegan protein powders made using ingredients such as soy, hemp, pea, etc. however, compared to other proteins, the demand for organic pea protein isolates is constantly rising owing to its allergen-friendly nature as compared to common food allergens such as soy, wheat, egg, etc.

Organic pea protein isolates are widely used in various food and beverages products due to the diverse health benefits. Food companies are launching new food and beverages products containing organic pea protein isolates. For instance, Daiya Foods, a Canadian company has launched various products including pea protein isolates in the last few years in the US and Canada. Most of the products containing organic pea protein isolates include cereal, snack, meal replacement beverages, and energy bars. In recent years, the UK has also witnessed the launch of new food products containing organic pea protein isolates including bread products and meal replacement beverages.