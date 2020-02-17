Middle East Africa Defibrillators Market to Register High Revenue Growth During 2014 – 2020

A defibrillator device depolarizes a critical part of a heart muscle thereby helping in restoration of normal heart rhythm. If SCA victims receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation within 5 to 12 minutes of cardiac arrest, many lives can be saved. Growing incidences of cardiovascular disease and increasing healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East and Africa are the major factors expected to boost the growth in demand for defibrillators in the region.

However, despite an excellent market opportunity in the Middle East and Africa, lack of awareness pertaining to operating of a defibrillator during emergency and unfavorable government intervention to install automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in public places are the key restraints for the growth of market in the Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and Africa defibrillators market was valued at USD 209.6 million in 2013 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 347.8 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The Middle East and Africa defibrillators market has been segmented on the basis of product type, by end-users and by geography. On the basis of defibrillator type, the market is categorized into automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and advanced life support (ALS) defibrillators. Advanced life support defibrillators are used by medical and paramedical professionals, and emergency medical team. These defibrillators are also called as monitor/defibrillators since they possess an ability to monitor different kinds of bodily functions such as blood oxygen levels, pulse and heart rhythm.

In 2013, the ALS defibrillators market accounted for the largest share by revenue in the market. The Middle East and Africa defibrillators market has also been segmented by end-user into hospitals, public access, emergency medical services and business workplaces. The defibrillators market in the region was dominated by hospitals as an end-user category accounting for more than 80% of the total market. Such high demand for defibrillators from hospitals is due to the continuous demand for ALS defibrillators as well as installation of AEDs at large hospitals.

The Middle East and Africa defibrillators market is also segmented by major countries in the region, namely, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Algeria, Egypt, and South Africa. In 2013, Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. dominated the Middle East defibrillators market while South Africa led the Africa defibrillators market.

The overall rise in the health care infrastructure in these countries along with the increasing awareness about the utility of defibrillators in cardiac arrest has driven growth in the demand for defibrillators. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the fastest growing markets in the Middle East and Africa defibrillators market. The increasing awareness about utility of defibrillators in the Middle-East, especially in U.A.E and the support from government is contributing to growth of the market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa market is consolidated with 3-4 leading players in the market. Almost every leading company is situated outside the region and operates in the region, mostly through distribution arrangements. Most of the companies in the global defibrillators market are eager to leverage on the untapped market opportunity in the Middle East and Africa through forging distribution agreements in the region, setting up own distribution network or by establishing a local subsidiary in the region.

Some of the major players in the global defibrillators market include Philips Healthcare, Physio-Control, Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation, HeartSine Technologies, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, and Welch Allyn, Inc.

