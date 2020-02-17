Multi-mode Receiver Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The Report Multi-mode Receiver Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Multi-mode Receiver Market: Snapshot

Multi-mode receiver is a navigation unit with multiple functionalities that embeds all the onboard reception operations that are required for a pilot to position, navigate, and land the airplane. It offers an economical and effective solution of state of the art facilities with better avionics and new set up. Multi-mode receiver is the aircraft industry’s only completely digital navigation receiver that embeds numerous stand-alone receivers such as instrument landing system (ILS) receiver, microwave landing system (MLS) receiver, and GPS landing system receiver into one single system.

The global market for multi-mode receiver could be segmented in terms of the different types of fits, platform and by type of application. The global market could also be segmented in terms of sub-system and geography as well. Such in depth and precise segmentation of the global multi-mode receiver market offered by the report helps in grasping the all-round growth prospects and the future outlook of the different segments of the market and thus, helping the potential buyers to make informed decisions while investing in the market.

The report on multi-mode receiver market provides the analysis and forecast on regional as well as global level. It offers historical data of the year 2016 along with the anticipated data of 2017, and a forecast data up to year 2025 in terms of revenue as well as volume. The report also provide vital driving and impeding factors for the development of the global multi-mode receiver market and their impact on each region over the duration of the given forecast period. The report also offers the value chain analysis of the market with a list of key players. The research report on the global market for multi-mode receiver provides vital growth prospects and key trends and opportunities that may come up in the market over the course of the given forecast period. The research report is the result of in-depth and extensive primary as well as secondary research methodologies backed by crucial market insights offered by the industry professionals.

Multi-mode Receiver Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are several factors that are driving the uptake of multi-mode receiver in the aircraft industry. Presently, people are inclined to travel by air because of the growth in the number of air routes and drop in the prices of air tickets. High traffic of air travelers is augmenting the demand for aircrafts across the world. The multi-mode receiver has cut down the complexity of monitoring multiple receivers at a time. This is also expected drive the overall development of the global market multi-mode receiver.

Multi-mode Receiver Market: Geographical Segmentation

From a geographical point of view, the global market for multi-mode receiver can be segmented into key regions such as Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these North America market is expected to account for largest share for multi-mode receiver over the course of the given forecast period of 2017 to 2025 owing to the presence of big name aircraft manufacturers such as the Boeing Company and Bombardier Inc. Asia Pacific is expected to show a promising development rate in the coming years thanks to the increasing demand for larger aircrafts.

Multi-mode Receiver Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the global market for multi-mode receiver include names such as Indra Sistemas SA (Spain), Intelcan Technosystems Inc., (Ontario), Systems Interface Ltd. (The U.K), Val Avonics Ltd., (The U.S.), Thales Group (France), Leonardo SPA (Italy), Rockwell Collins Inc. (the U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (the U.S.), and BAE Systems PLC. (the U.K.) among others.

