Naval Combat Systems Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

The Naval Combat System is an American integrated naval weapons system developed by the Missile and Surface Radar Division of RCA, and now produced by Lockheed Martin. It uses powerful computer and radar technology to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets.

The increasing number of unmanned underwater vehicle will drive the growth prospects for the global naval combat systems market for the next four years. The emergence of UUVs or unmanned drones has offered flexibility to naval combat systems, which can undertake various combat operations such as combat search and rescue, electronic warfare, C4ISR, and communication transfer. Furthermore, it protects the life of a Navy personnel as it can withstand hazardous chemicals and dangerous situations. In addition, the functions of UUVs such as efficient and precise naval intelligence, monitoring systems, mine countermeasures (MCM) operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and anti-submarine warfare missions is propelling the demand for advanced naval combat systems.

In 2018, the global Naval Combat Systems Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Naval Combat Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Naval Combat Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales Group

QinetiQ

Kongsberg Gruppen

Elbit Systems

IMI

Ultra Electronics

Saab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

C4ISR

Electronic Warfare

Weapon

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Patrol Boats

Large Aircraft Carriers

Submarines

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Naval Combat Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Naval Combat Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Naval Combat Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 C4ISR

1.4.3 Electronic Warfare

1.4.4 Weapon

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Naval Combat Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small Patrol Boats

1.5.3 Large Aircraft Carriers

1.5.4 Submarines

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Naval Combat Systems Market Size

2.2 Naval Combat Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Naval Combat Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Naval Combat Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 BAE Systems

12.1.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.1.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.2 Leonardo

12.2.1 Leonardo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Leonardo Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Leonardo Recent Development

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.4 Raytheon

12.4.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Raytheon Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.5 Thales Group

12.5.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Group Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.6 QinetiQ

12.6.1 QinetiQ Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.6.4 QinetiQ Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 QinetiQ Recent Development

12.7 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.7.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

12.8 Elbit Systems

12.8.1 Elbit Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

12.9 IMI

12.9.1 IMI Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.9.4 IMI Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 IMI Recent Development

12.10 Ultra Electronics

12.10.1 Ultra Electronics Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Naval Combat Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Ultra Electronics Revenue in Naval Combat Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Ultra Electronics Recent Development

