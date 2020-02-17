Needle Coke Market Expected Assets Worth, Enterprise Worth To 2025

Needle Coke Market research enhanced on worldwide topmost key industry manufacturers (Phillips 66, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Indian Oil Company, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical, Fangda Carbon, Shanxi Jinzhou Group, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical, Shandong Yida New Material, Sinosteel) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade, Sales Volume, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue, Specifications and Contact Information. Needle Coke Market report includes (6 Forces Forecast 2019-2025) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Needle Coke industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment etc.

Major Topics Covered in Needle Coke Market Research Report: Marketing Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client, and Distributors/Traders List. Needle Coke Market Effect Factors Analysis: Technology Progress/Risk, Substitutes Threat, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, Technology Progress in Related Industry, Needle Coke Market Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2019-2025, Needle Coke industry Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025, Needle Coke industry Consumption Forecast by Application 2019-2025, Needle Coke Market Price Forecast 2019-2025.

Highbrow of Needle Coke Market: Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra-high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Phillips 66 is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke with the capacity recording 370 K MT. Sale of Phillips 66 was 313 K MT in 2016. C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke, the capacity of the company has been reached 180 K MT in 2016, with sales of 161 K MT. In 2017, C-Chem sold its China factory to Fangda Carbon.The needle coke industry is held by UK, USA and Japanese companies. In 2017, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region, with the consumption amount of 436 K MT. North America is the second largest consumption region, which have two suppliers including Phillips 66 and Seadrift Coke. Major suppliers in Japan include C-Chem, JX Group, Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical. China also produces needle coke. Limited by environment pressure, most of China suppliers produce little needle coke. CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical is an important supplier in China, which sold 50% of its products; another 50% is consumed by itself.Global Needle Coke market size will increase to 4640 Million US$ by 2025, from 3240 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Needle Coke.

Based on end users/applications, Needle Coke market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

Based on Product Type, Needle Coke market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Petroleum-Based

Coal-Based

