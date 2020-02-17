New Trends Of Solar Cell Metal Paste Market With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2025
This report researches the worldwide Solar Cell Metal Paste market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Solar Cell Metal Paste breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Photovoltaic metallization pastes are screen printed onto the surface of solar cells in a pattern of grid lines which serve to collect electricity produced by the cell and transport it out. According to applications, solar cell metal paste can be classified into four categories: Front Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Al Paste and others.
China is the dominate producer of solar cell metal paste, the production is 14840 MT in 2015, accounting for about 62.14% of the total amount. China also is the dominate consumer of solar cell metal paste, the sale volume is 12952 MT in 2015, with the consumption market share of 54.24%. China and Taiwan are expected to remain the regions with the leadership positions in the forecast period.
In terms of rear side Al paste, leading players in solar cell metal paste industry are Rutech, Giga Solar, LEED Electronic Ink, Hoyi Technology. Rutech is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 16.33% in 2015. In terms of front side Ag paste and rear side Al paste, the top four companies are DuPont, Heraeus, Samsung SDI and Giga Solar. DuPont is the leading manufacturer, with the sales market share of 6.88% in 2015.
Global Solar Cell Metal Paste market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Cell Metal Paste.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Solar Cell Metal Paste capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solar Cell Metal Paste in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DuPont
Heraeus
Samsung SDI
Giga Solar
Toyo Aluminium K.K.
Monocrystal
Noritake
Namics
Dongjin Semichem
EXOJET Technology Corporation
AG PRO
TTMC
Daejoo Electronic Materials
Rutech
Hoyi Technology
Tehsun
LEED Electronic Ink
Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste
Solar Cell Metal Paste Breakdown Data by Type
Front Side Ag Paste
Rear Side Ag Paste
Rear Side Al Paste
Others
Solar Cell Metal Paste Breakdown Data by Application
Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
Others
Solar Cell Metal Paste Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Solar Cell Metal Paste capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Solar Cell Metal Paste manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
