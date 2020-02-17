Night Vision Device Market Newest Technology & Leading Key Players 2019 Armasight, ATN Corporation, BAE Systems, FLIR Systems

Global Night Vision Device Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the night vision device market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with in-depth and accurate analysis. The report highlights all major trends expected to be witnessed in the night vision device market from 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities in the night vision device market during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective on growth of the night vision device market, in terms of both value (in US$ Mn) and volume (in million units), across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global night vision device market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has also been provided to help understand the competition scenario in the global night vision device market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments of the market have been benchmarked based on their size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global night vision device market, every region mentioned in the report has been provided with attractiveness analysis.

The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics including drivers, restrains, and the current and future opportunities for the night vision device market. Outlook analysis of the global market has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by leading players in the night vision device market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting idea of different trends in the global night vision device market.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global night vision device market, by segmenting the market, based on type, into personal use and vehicle use. The personal use segment has been sub-divided into scopes, goggles (bi-ocular & monocular), cameras, and others. Based on technology, the market has been divided into image intensifiers, thermal imaging, and others. In terms of application, the market has been segregated into military & defense, law enforcement, hunting, wildlife observation, surveillance & security, navigation, and others. The report provides detailed, region-wise segmentation of the global night vision device market and categorizes it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report highlights competition scenario in the night vision device market, thereby ranking all major players according to their geographic presence and key recent developments. Insights into the night vision device market is a result of extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews conducted by TMR. The market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

Based on country/sub-region, the market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The Europe market comprises France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The APAC night vision device market includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in Middle East & Africa has been segmented into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the global night vision device market in terms of type, technology, and application segments. The report provides insights into type, technology, and application segments of the market in various geographies mentioned above.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the night vision device market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Competition Scenario

The research study comprises profiles of leading companies operating in the global night vision device market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investments in and spending on night vision devices and developments by major market players have been tracked. Some of the key players operating in the global night vision device market are Armasight, ATN Corporation, BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications, Meopta, Newcon Optik, Optix, Sofradir EC, and Thales Group.

The global night vision device market has been segmented as follows:

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Type

Vehicle Use (Cameras)

Personal Use Scopes Goggles (Bi-ocular & Monocular) Cameras Others (Binoculars, Clips on, etc.)



Global Night Vision Device Market, by Technology

Image Intensifiers

Thermal Imaging

Others

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Application

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Wildlife Observation

Surveillance & Security

Navigation

Others

