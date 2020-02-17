Non-lethal Biochemical Weapons Market – Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2024

Interest of military forces and law enforcement agencies in non-lethal biochemical weapons has witnessed tremendous development in the recent past as progress in technology in science has appeared to provide the assurance of innovative non-lethal weapons, used in a wide variety of militarily and politically threatening situations. These weapons, also known as less than lethal biochemical weapons, intend to be less probable for killing living targets than traditional firearms or knives. These devices are specialized munitions which use chemicals calibrated to inflict injury or harm to human beings, and organisms or pathogens to cause disease. These pathogens may include viruses, bacteria, toxins or fungi.

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market – Key Trends and Opportunities

Rising defense expenditure by the governments of economies that are considered emerging, such as India, China, Turkey and South Korea, is projected to provide many development opportunities for the stakeholders in the global non-lethal biochemical weapons market space. Besides, the increasing research and development within this field is anticipated to boost the growth prospects of these weapons during the forecast period.

However, the development of the non-lethal biochemical weapons can be impacted by certain definite restraining factors in the near future. These restraints include a decline in the defense budget of developed countries, and stringent governmental and environmental regulations.

The opportunities of demand in the global non-lethal biochemical weapons market are the result of different incidents of civil conflicts and unrest in South Asia, the Middle East, and the North African regions. These zones have been recognized as highly dynamic markets for non-lethal biochemical weapons, because of the exponential rates of demand growth in the recent past.

For instance, the sectarian unrest in Lebanon, the Syrian civil war, and the political viciousness in Jerusalem call for enhanced response by the military as well as law enforcement agencies. As a consequence, the securing of non-lethal biochemical weapons by military forces is expected to rise substantially during the forecast period. Thus the dynamic global market for these weapons has high potential. So the opportunities of the market could be accredited to the transforming political and regional dynamics of the world economy, rising incidences of armed terrorism and violence.