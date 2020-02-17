Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Size Estimated To Observe Significant Growth By 2025

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: Snapshot

Ocular drug delivery is related to the ophthalmic diseases which affect the eye or parts of eyes. According to the report by the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.3 bn people are suffering from vision impairment globally. Rising number of patients suffering from ophthalmic disorders and vision problems are boosting adoption of the ocular drug delivery and likely to fuel the growth of the global ocular drug delivery market.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ocular-drug-delivery-technologies.html

Additionally, growing aging population globally are more susceptible to suffer from vision impairment is creating the need for effective treatments and drugs are boosting adoption of ocular drug delivery and likely to bolster growth of the global ocular drug delivery market.

Increasing investment in the research and development (R&D) activities in order to develop novel drugs are driving growth of the global ocular drug delivery technology market. Rising approvals from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) are fuelling growth of the global market. Moreover, high number of pipeline drugs and other treatments are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the global market for key players. Additionally, collaborative steps between vendors and hospitals are creating lucrative opportunities in the global ocular drug delivery technology market.

According to the report by TMR, the global ocular drug delivery technology market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to attain value of US$18.12 bn by the end of forecast period from US$10.2 bn in 2016.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2869

Rising Number of Patients with Ophthalmic Disorders of to be Beneficial for Growth

On the basis of technology, the global ocular drug delivery technology market is segmented into topical, ocular inserts, intraocular implants, iontophoresis, and in situ gel & punctal plugs. The ocular inserts segment is further classified in to non-erodible and erodible. Intraocular implants segment is further classified into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Of these, topical segment dominated the global market in 2016, with more than 50% of the overall shares in the global market for ocular drug delivery technology. Thanks to these factors, the segment is expected to expand with 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.

On the basis of formulation type, the global infusion pumps market is segmented into suspension, solution, liposomes & nanoparticles, emulsion, and ointments. Based on the disease type, the global infusion pumps market is segmented into glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, and cataract.

Growing Investments for Improvement of Healthcare Sector to Bolster Growth

On the basis of region, the global ocular drug delivery technology market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is dominating the global market for ocular drug delivery technology and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period tailed by Europe. Growth in the North America region is attributable to the demand for the targeted drug delivery systems. In 2016, the region accounted for massive 52.5% shares in the overall market. The European market accounted for 24% of the shares in the same year. However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with higher CAGR over the forecast period thanks to the growing initiatives from the government for improving healthcare facilities.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2869

Some of the prominent players operating in the ocular drug delivery technology market include OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Allergan, Plc., Alimera Sciences, EyeGate Pharma, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. the market has highly consolidated vendor landscape. The top three companies such as Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Alimera Sciences, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. accounted for 50% of the shares in the overall market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com