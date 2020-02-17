Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market – Overview

Ophthalmic ultrasound systems are the most fundamental diagnostic tools in ophthalmology. Ultrasound is the only means to obtain a crucial view of the posterior segment, when there is a dense cataract or vitreous hemorrhage in the eye. The ophthalmic ultrasound system utilizes a high frequency transducer, probe, and software to diagnose the eye with time-sensitive conditions such as retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage, and lens dislocation. Ultrasonography can be carried out either by A-scan, B-scan, or combined scan such as A/B-scan, A-scan, and pachymeter. B-Scan offers two-dimensional cross-sectional view of the eye as well as the orbit, while the A B-scan it used on closed the eyelid to view the eye. These diagnostic tools are helpful when there is difficulty in examining the eye normally. There might be lid problems that make a routine examination difficult, such as edema or tarsorrhaphy or severe cataracts and keratoprosthesis. Ultra Bio Microscope (UBM) is another high definition ultrasonography process that allows assessment of anterior segment structures.

Increase in cataract and ocular disease among the geriatric population, demand for new technologies from ophthalmologist, and advent of high frequency transducer or probes are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

A key trend of acquisition and collaboration of related companies to increase geographic presence has been observed in the last few years. For instance, in April 2016, Halma plc announced the expansion of its ophthalmic diagnostic device business in China. In December 2017, Halma plc acquired Argus Security and its UK distributor, Sterling, in order to consolidate its position in the infrastructure safety sector in Italy.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market has been segmented based on product, modality, end-user, and region. Based on product, the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market has been divided into A-scan, B-scan, combined scan, pachymeter, and ultrasound bio microscope (UBM). A-scan was a major segment of the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market, attributed to novel technological platforms, which rendered enhanced imaging reliability, accuracy, safety, and minimal post-operative pain with the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. The combined scan segment is estimated to expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period. Consequently, the segment is estimated to gain significant market share by the end of 2026.

In terms of region, the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. It is projected to lose market share by the end of 2026. The market in North America is primarily driven by the rapid increase in geriatric population and high adoption of new device in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China dominated the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market, while the market in India is estimated to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players operating in global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market include Ametek, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Halma plc, NIDEK CO., LTD., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Quantel Medical (Lumibird), Optos plc (Nikon Corporation), Escalon Medical Corp., Appasamy Associates, and Micro Medical Devices, Inc.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market has been segmented as given below:

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by Product

– A-Scan

– B-Scan

– Combined Scan

– Pachymeter

– Ultrasound Bio Microscope (UBM)

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by Modality

– Portable

– Standalone

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Eye Research Institutes

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Ophthalmic Clinics

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market, by Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– Europe

– – U.K.

– – Germany

– – France

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australia & New Zealand

– – Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– – Brazil

– – Mexico

– – Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– – GCC Countries

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Rest of MEA

