Passive Authentication Market Overview, Dynamics, Key Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Passive Authentication Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Between the deployment segments, the on-premise segment is expected to have a greater market size than the cloud segment. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the advantages of cloud-based passive authentication solutions, such as cost-efficiency, scalability and high computing speed.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7534

Key Players

The key players in the passive authentication market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are NEC Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fair Isaac Corporation (US), Dell Technologies (US), Experian PLC (Ireland), Equifax Inc. (US), Verint Systems (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), Veridium Ltd. (US), OneSpan Inc. (US), Aware, Inc. (US), Jumio (US), and Mastercard Technologies (Canada).

Regional Analysis

The global Passive Authentication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period and reach $1351.3 million by 2023. The geographical analysis of passive authentication market is conductedfor North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Among the regions mentioned, the market in North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. High demand from technologically advanced industries such as BFSI and Telecom and IT, and increasing adoption of biometrics, behavioral analytics, and mobile technology in North America are expected to boost the market size for passive authentication. In terms of market size, the market in Europe is expected to follow North America. The increasing demand for advanced authentication solutions among enterprises in Europe, and expansion of various US-based passive authentication software companies in Europe are the primary factors fueling the market growth. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate as the demand is projected to rise more than the global CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2023.

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Passive Authentication Market, By Region, 2019—2023

Table2 North America Passive Authentication Market, By Country, 2019—2023

Table3 Europe Passive Authentication Market, By Country, 2019—2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific Passive Authentication Market, By Country, 2019—2023

Table5 Global Passive Authentication Market, By Component, By Region, 2019—2023

Continued…….

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7534

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Passive Authentication Market: Segmentations

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Passive Authentication Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Passive Authentication Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Passive Authentication Market By Country, 2017

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]