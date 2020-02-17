Pipe Fittings Market Expected To Reach USD 19624 Million By The End Of 2025, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.97% Between 2019-2025
The global Pipe Fittings market is valued at USD 14940 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19624 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.97% between 2018 and 2025.
This report focuses on Pipe Fittings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Fittings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: USA, Europe, China, Japan and India.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Viega
Victaulic
Meide Group
Anvil International
Aliaxis
LESSO
Saint-Gobain
Allied Group
JM Eagle
RWC
McWane
GF Piping Systems
Hitachi
Mueller Industries
JFE Pipe Fitting
Charlotte Pipe
Uponor
Pennsylvania Machine
Pipelife
Aquatherm
Segment by Regions
China
USA
Europe
Japan
India
Rest of World
Segment by Type
Metal Pipe Fittings
Plastic Pipe Fittings
Segment by Application
Residential Fitting
Water Supply
Sewage Systems
Oil & Gas
HVAC
Manufacturing
Agricultural Applications
Others
