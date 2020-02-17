Plant-Based Beverages Market 10-Year Market Forecast And Trends Analysis Research Report 2018-2028

Increasing affinity toward flexitarian diet on account of their several benefits is propelling the strides in the plant-based beverages market. Retailers world over are targeting millennials and Gen X cohorts to meet their protein needs through plant-based beverages. Evolving sports nutrition category will be crucially shaping the contours of the market. By 2028, the opportunities in the market will exceed a whopping US$ 25.5 bn.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2236023

This report analyzes the global plant-based beverages market landscape for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The report offers insights based on historical data of 2013, combined with estimated data for the year 2018 and an all-inclusive analysis of 2018 to 2028, both in terms of value as well as volume. Chief objective of the plant-based beverages market report is to bring to fore all the notable developments in the global market space that are significant for the aspiring players. Moreover, increasing consumer sentiments around natural and healthier alternatives in case of food & beverages is likely to boost adoption of plant-based beverages by a significant margin. Some other significant drivers pushing the adoption of plant-based beverages, including rising dietary considerations among the health-conscious population, is also likely to complement the sales of plant-based beverages.

This report enunciates on the worldwide sales of plant-based beverages, both in terms of volume and value, during the assessment period. Moreover, the PMR report offers an overall region-wise and country-wise analysis of the global plant-based beverages marketplace for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The report also offers a credible estimation of the overall market revenue as well as opportunity analysis based on consumption ratio of plant-based beverages. The report sheds light on a detailed value-chain analysis, an all-inclusive opportunity analysis, and a comprehensive forecast of opportunities brimming in the global plant-based beverages landscape.

The plant-based beverages market report by PMR has been segmented as per the following segments-

Source

Nature

Format

Packaging

Sales Channel

By source segmentation, the market of plant-based beverages has been segmented into RTD drinks, dairy alternatives, and plant based juices. The segment of plant-based juice is likely to be in high demand and likely to flourish in terms of volume and value throughout the respective assessment timeline, driven by rising health awareness among the health-savvy population.

On the basis of nature segmentation, market of plant-based beverages has been extensively segmented into conventional and organic plant-based beverages. On the basis of format segmentation, market of plant-based beverages market has been segmented into flavored as well as regular drinks. By packaging segmentation, the market of for plant-based beverages has been segmented into plastic bottles, pouches, glass bottles, cans, and carton packaging.

On the basis of regional classification, the plant-based beverage market, North America & Asia Pacific are poised to hold a collective share of more than half of overall share of plant-based beverages market space, and this status quo is likely to grow through 2028. Eastern Europe & Latin America are likely to emerge as highly significant for the producers of plant-based beverages.

In order to analyze the size of plant-based beverages market based on volume, segmentation by source is being considered. The key differential strategies of manufacturers have been extensively analyzed and presented in the research study, which will help the emerging players vying to make it big in the global market space.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2236023

Plant-based beverage producers are on adopting new ways of enhancing appeal of their products i.e. by strengthening their collecting as well as sourcing processes. Manufacturers are collaborating with regional players to expand their production capabikties, which will help them maintain the right harmony in the demand-supply equation.

The companies are also focusing on boosting their product portfolios via addition of new products designed in line with the evolving expectations of consumers. In the present day situation, the consumers have been highly interested in products that not only offer the taste attributes, but also have an appealing feel to them. Moreover, consumers are also invested in transparency in terms of ingredients used, which will help them make well-informed decisions while purchasing.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/