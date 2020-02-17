Plastic Packaging Market to Observe Significant Growth by 2020 – Sealed Air Corporation, Ukrplastic Corporation, Sonoco Products Company

Plastic packaging relates to bags, pouches, films, containers and envelopes made of plastic. Plastic packaging is made of polymers such as high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), polyethylene teraphthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Plastic packaging is segmented into rigid plastic packaging and flexible plastic packaging.

The plastic packaging report gives a detailed analysis and forecast of the market on a global as well as regional level. On a global level, the market has been analyzed based on the current trends and forecast for the time period ranging from 2014 to 2020. The market has been studied on the basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). For an in-depth understanding of the market on a regional level, the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the same time frame. The study takes into account the drivers and restraints of the market and their impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the report includes opportunities available for the growth of the market within the forecast period, on a global as well as regional level.

For an insightful understanding of the market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. The Porter’s five force model gives a clear and in-depth understanding of the degree of competition. The study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, where end-use has been benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The market has been segmented based on products and end-use and each of these segments have been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn), for the time period ranging from 2014 to 2020. In addition, the segments have been analyzed and forecast based on current trends on a global as well as regional level, for the given time period. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), and the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for a period of six years, ranging from 2014 to 2020.

Profiles of certain leading companies have been covered in this report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. These include Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi, Sealed Air Corporation, and Sonoco Products among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.