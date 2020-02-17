Porcini Mushroom Powder Market: New Innovations, Application, Recent Trend Updates & Forecast

Porcini mushroom is a fungus which is commonly known as penny bun which belongs to family Boletaceae. Porcini mushroom primarily grows on birch trees in the colder climates basically in the Northern Hemisphere of the globe. Porcini mushroom powder is derived from porcini mushroom once is sundried. Since ancient time porcini mushroom powder is has been considered as a medicinal mushroom in Russian and few parts of Western Europe. The health benefits associated with porcini mushroom powder is enormous but in order to reap the benefits of porcini mushroom powder, it is important to prepare it properly. Porcini mushroom powder is known for its rich flavor, due to which is widely used in the preparation of fresh pasta, gravies and casseroles. Porcini mushroom powder is more common for sale in Europe and Asia pacific region where it is also used as a cosmetic ingredient. Over the years it has been observed that the demand for porcini mushroom powder has gone higher owing to growing consumers’ demand for the healthy and organic product.

Increasing opportunities in the cosmetic and personal care industry as well as the pharmaceutical industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global porcini mushroom powder market. The market is also driven by the increasing usage of porcini mushroom powder in the food industry where it is used as an anti-ageing agent as well as stabilizing agent. Ongoing research on porcini mushroom powder suggests that it has enormous amount of health benefits associated with it such as it helps in stimulating immune response along with it simultaneously reduces inflammation, antioxidant present i.e superoxide dismutase helps in the neutralization of the damage caused by free radical, study also suggests that porcini mushroom powder can also be used for the treatment of ulcers and inflammatory bowel syndrome and it also helps in the stimulation of high blood pressure, all these combined factors are expected to drive the porcini mushroom powder market globally over the forecast period.

Demand for porcini mushroom powder is increasing across the region, owing to health benefits associated with consumption of the product as well as other properties such as ease of availability, etc. Moreover, consumers in Europe are more influence towards the consumption of organic and healthy products. Commercially porcini mushroom powder are generally available are made from commercial porcini mushroom. Thus, growers can focus on offering more organic porcini mushroom powder through local market at competitive price, which will not only create opportunities for the players operating in porcini mushroom powder business but also prosper the growth of the porcini mushroom powder market over the forecast period. Moreover, key players operating in the porcini mushroom powder market could enter into partnerships and joint ventures to explore the untapped market and enhance the business of porcini mushroom powder.

