Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

Scope of the Report:

The global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems revenue was $ 5062.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 12175.63 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.59 % from 2017 to 2025. Europe `s production revenue accounted for the highest market share (32.53%) in 2017, followed by North America and China. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position for the next several years owing to the increasing global downstream demand for Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

AMETEK

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Devolo

Cypress Semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

Panasonic

Microchip

Qualcomm Atheros

TP-Link Technologies

NETGEAR

NXP Semiconductor NV

Sigma Designs

Zyxel Communications

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Smart Grid

Automotive

Other

