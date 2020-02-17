Protein Sequencing Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Global Protein Sequencing Market: Overview

Protein sequencing is a popular de novo sequencing method for the determination and analysis of the amino acid sequence from the mass spectrum. The process enables researchers obtain information about protein conformation. Protein sequencing has established itself as high-throughput proteomic technique and have several applications. One of the prominent applications is in target-based drug discovery. A range of various computational methods and experimental methods, notably Edman degradation and Mass Spectrometry, are used for protein sequencing. Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are making sizeable investments on utilizing protein sequencing in drug development.

Protein sequencing are extensively used in protein engineering studies and for identifying new protein biomarkers. The technique has also gained some traction in cDNA library screening. Growing role of biotherapeutics and genetic engineering is expected to underpin the evolution of the protein sequencing market.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54963

The report offers critical assessment of key growth dynamics and emerging application avenues in various regions. The study presents elaborate and evidence-driven insights on technology advancements and key end-user trends.

Global Protein Sequencing Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing focus on target-based drug development activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in various developing and developed regions is a key factor driving the market. Recent advances in de novo peptide-sequencing methods and analytical methods, with the application of neural networks, have opened new avenues in the market. Technological advances in mass spectrometer is a case in point. Rising funding on proteomics research in numerous developing and developed nations is a key factor boosting the market. The rising demand for protein biomarkers in drug development process is a key trend fueling the rapid expansion of the protein sequencing market.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=58320

However, the uptake of protein sequencing method is constrained by the high cost of infrastructures and equipment, such as that of mass spectrometers. The growing application of protein sequencing technique for identifying novel peptides in human antibodies and antigens is also boosting the market. Furthermore, the paucity of adequate technological expertise and laboratory infrastructures in some parts of the world are factors that hinder the market to realize its full potential. Nevertheless, technological advancements for the identification of isobaric residues in protein sequences are expected to unlock vast potential prospect in the global protein sequencing market.

Global Protein Sequencing Market: Regional Outlook

Of all the regions, North America holds an enormous potential in the protein sequencing market. Substantial size in regional revenues over the assessment period is driven by burgeoning research and development expenditure of prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In addition, several public and private organizations have committed large funds on proteomic research. Rising focus of players on structure-based drug design and the advent of technologically-advanced analytical methods used in protein sequencing are bolstering the regional demand.

Global Protein Sequencing Market: Competitive Landscape

Several top players are aimed at launching cutting-edge mass spectrometry platforms to gain unique competitive edge over their peers in the global protein sequencing market. Some prominent companies are also consolidating their overall presence by strengthening the sales of reagents and consumables. Top players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bioinformatics Solutions, Charles River Laboratories, SGS S.A., and Shimadzu Corp.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/