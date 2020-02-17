Refrigerated Warehousing Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025
— Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2019
Refrigerated warehouses are used to store perishable products such as meat, fruits and vegetables, and frozen packaged food to extend the shelf life and maintain the quality and freshness of products.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the refrigerated warehousing markets in 2017, owing to rapid urbanization and the expansion of retail channels. The major countries that contribute significantly to the growth of the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand. The increasing demand for frozen food is further expected to boost the refrigerated warehousing market.
In 2018, the global Refrigerated Warehousing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Refrigerated Warehousing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Refrigerated Warehousing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AGRO Merchants Group
Americold
John Swire & Sons
Lineage Logistics
Preferred Freezer Services
Nichirei Logistics
Kloosterboer Services
Interstate Cold Storage
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Burris Logistics
Frialsa Frigorificos
Henningsen Cold Storage
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blast freezing
Vapor compression
PLC
Evaporative cooling
Market segment by Application, split into
Fruits & vegetables
Bakery & confectionery
Milk & dairy products
Meat
Seafood
Beverages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
