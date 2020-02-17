Sack Kraft Paper Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2018 – 2024

This report provides forecast and analysis of the sack kraft paper market on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (‘000 MT) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers, restraints and the ongoing trend of the sack kraft paper market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the market for sack kraft paper on the global and regional level. It includes value chain analysis with list of pulp manufacturers, sack kraft paper manufacturers, sack manufacturers and end users in the value chain.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players. The competitive dashboard provides detailed comparison of sack kraft paper manufacturers on parameters such as company’s revenue, market share, unique selling propositions and key strategic developments. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by grade, packaging type, end-use industry and by geographic region.

Global Sack Kraft Paper Market: Scope

Market statistics have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of sack kraft paper by grade and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The sack kraft paper market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous sack kraft paper manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of sack kraft paper in different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the sack kraft paper market by regions. Market numbers for global grade, packaging type and end-use industry segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Chemicals segment accounted for 7.6% in 2015 and is expected to exhibit high CAGR of 3.6% as compared to other end-use industry segments. The animal feed segment is expected to increase 1.3X in terms of revenue by 2024 and create an incremental opportunity of US$ 309.7 Mn. Food segment accounted for 12.0% in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.