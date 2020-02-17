Satellite-based Earth Observation 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Satellite-based earth observation (EC)) involves the collection and dissemination of imagery of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere using orbital satellites for applications in defense; environmental monitoring; meteorology; cartography; and other public, commercial, and consumer applications.

Close to 40% of the market’s incremental growth is expected to come from the Americas over the next five years. With the advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade, the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring has been increasing in the region thus, driving growth in the market.

In 2017, the defense segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for about 32% of it. Increase in defense budgets across the globe has prompted the demand for satellites in this segment.

In 2018, the global Satellite-based Earth Observation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Satellite-based Earth Observation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite-based Earth Observation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

ImageSat International

Maxar Technologies

Thales Group

MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd

Google

UrtheCast

Deimos Imaging

E-GEOS

Planet Labs

Terra Bella

PlanetiQ LLC

DMC International Imaging

DigitalGlobe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data

Value Added Services (VAS)

Market segment by Application, split into

National Defense

Environmental Monitoring

Meteorology

Cartography

Disaster Management

Transport and logistics

Telecommunication and Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Satellite-based Earth Observation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite-based Earth Observation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

