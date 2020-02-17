Self-Healing Concrete Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2024

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Self-Healing Concrete Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Self-Healing Concrete Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Form (Intrinsic and Extrinsic), End-Use (Residential and Commercial, Industrial, Civil Infrastructure) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast till 2024

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market Market Synopsis:

The market of self–healing concrete has witnessed moderate growth in past couple of years. Concrete is one of the most widely used materials in the construction industry. Any structure constructed using concrete, is exposed to external factors, such as temperature, moisture, loads from heavy vehicles, earthquakes, and strong winds, resulting in surface cracks. Such cracks affect the utility of the structure, reducing its durability and strength. Such concerns have resulted in the innovation of self-healing concrete as an alternative. Self-healing concrete is a concrete with self-healing agents, which heal the cracks originated in the structures during their life cycle. Some of the methods of self-healing of the concrete are vascular self-healing, capsule-based self-healing, and bacteria based self-healing.

Key players of global self-healing concrete market include:

Basilisk (Netherlands)

Acciona, S.A. (Spain)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Devan-Micropolis (Portugal)

Fescon (Finland)

The global self-healing concrete market is at nascent stage with less number of players, across the globe. The players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Some of the key strategies adopted by the players include new product launches, expansions, and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Self-healing concrete is developed, with the objective of reducing maintenance cost and enhancing the life of the construction structures. Self-healing concrete heals crack and minimizes the maintenance cost, leading to its high demand, globally. Moreover, the growth in the construction industry is expected to drive the market of self-healing concrete during the forecast period. Although the market is growing, the participants in the industry are yet to witness market penetration. Lack of awareness regarding self-healing concrete in the various countries, might hamper the market growth. The high cost of self-healing concrete could be among the other major factors hampering its growth. The global self-healing concrete market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Product Manufacturers

Service provider

Regulatory Bodies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market: Segmentation

The global self-healing concrete market has been segmented on the basis of form and end-use. On the basis of form, the market has been classified as extrinsic and intrinsic. The extrinsic segment is further segmented as capsule-based and vascular. Capsule-based sub segment held the larger market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The capsule-based healing concrete segment is growing due to the ease to design admixture content, environment- friendly mechanism, and the ability to heal multiple cracks, simultaneously.

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure. The civil infrastructure segment held the largest share of the self-healing concrete market due to the various construction projects for dams, tunnels, and roads, and the need for durable civil engineering structures.

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market: Regional Analysis

The global self-healing concrete market has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). Europe held the largest share of the overall self-healing concrete market due to the high awareness of the benefits of self-healing concrete. It is followed North America and Asia-Pacific in 2018, which will continue with its dominance until the end of 2024. This is attributed to the increasing investments in the massive construction and multiple research projects in the region.

