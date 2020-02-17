Shahinian Cannula Market Growth Forecast through 2017-2025 with Upcoming Trends and Market Opportunities

Shahinian cannula (also known as shahinian lacrimal cannula) is an ophthalmic instrument used for irrigation and probing of the lacrimal duct. Irrigation and probing is a procedure used to evaluate the structure and functional status of the lacrimal drainage system. In case of trauma, the procedure is useful to look for the presence of canalicular injury. It is also used for overflow tearing, known as epiphora, due to either overproduction of tears or inadequacy of the lacrimal drainage system. Shahinian cannula is used in lacerations of the canalicular system. Canaliculi are several small ducts in the eye through which the tears drain. Irrigation and probing is performed whenever the analysis of the lacrimal drainage system is indicated.

Lacrimal irrigation and dilation are generally performed in hospitals. However, with adequate practice and caution, the procedure can also be carried out by an optometrist or a general physician. Several dilators and cannulas are available for lacrimal irrigation and dilation, for example, the stainless double-ended type. Lacrimal dilation may be used prior to syringing and inserting of the punctum plugs. It also provides relief to the patient for a short time from stenosis of the punctum. Syringing and irrigation of the lacrimal system dislodges the intra-canalicular punctum plugs. The canaliculus and punctum may require dilation prior to the procedure. Shahinian cannula is attached to a disposable syringe filled with saline and plunger removed. It is inserted into the vertical canaliculus and the plunger is pressed down to irrigate the lacrimal duct. Furthermore, the procedure is efficacious for treating congenital nasolacrimal duct obstruction. The ease of operation and effective results along with the low cost of the product are anticipated to drive the global shahinian cannula market.

The global shahinian cannula market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the shahinian cannula market can be categorized into curved shahinian cannula, straight shahinian cannula, and others (pediatric shahinian flush cannula, etc.). Based on end-user, the shahinian cannula market can be classified into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory centers. Procedures such as lacrimal syringing are typically performed in hospitals. Therefore, the hospitals segment accounts for the largest share of the market. However, general practitioners also use cannulas with adequate practice and caution.

In terms of region, the global shahinian cannula market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of eye diseases among the geriatric and diabetic population is a key driver of the shahinian cannula market in North America. Additionally, technological developments in the field of ophthalmic surgical devices and rise in awareness among people about surgical treatments of various retinal diseases are boosting the growth of the shahinian cannula market in the region. Europe is expected to account for the second largest share of the global shahinian cannula market. Asia Pacific is a highly progressive market region for shahinian cannula. Increase in health care awareness and per capita income are projected to propel the market in the region. Large population base, number of initiatives taken by the Governments of the countries to promote health care, and robust economic growth contribute to the significant growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in awareness about eye care and better disease management practices are expected to further boost the shahinian cannula market in the region.

Major players in the shahinian cannula market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed, Cook Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, and Devilbiss Healthcare, among others. Regional players also account for a significant share of the shahinian cannula market.

