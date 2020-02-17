Shrink Films Market 2019 Steady Growth in the Future by Top Companies like Sealed Air Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Flexopack S.A.

In this report, Transparency Market Research offers an 8-year forecast of the global shrink films market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the global shrink films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The study reveals shrink films market dynamics in five geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Shrink Films Market: Report Description

This TMR report studies the global shrink films market for the period 2018–2026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global shrink films market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The shrink films market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of shrink films, in all five key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the shrink films market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the shrink films market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for shrink films has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The shrink films market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the shrink films market. Secondary sources for data on shrink films trade include Factiva as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global shrink films market production scenario.

The global shrink films market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of shrink films and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of shrink films as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the shrink films market. Porter’s Analysis for the global shrink films market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global shrink films market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the shrink films market.

On the basis of barrier type, the shrink Films market study includes low barrier, medium barrier, high barrier, and ultra-high barrier segments. Of these, shrink films of medium barrier account for a major share of the global shrink films market

On the basis of thickness, the shrink films market study includes less than 15 microns, 15 to 30 microns, 30 to 50 microns, and above 50 microns segments. Of these, shrink films of thickness 10 to 15 microns account for a major share of the global shrink films market.

On the basis of the material type, the shrink films market has been segmented into seven categories that are polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, EVOH, PVC, PVDC, and PA. Of these, the polyethylene segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global shrink films market.

On the basis of packaging application, the shrink Films market has been segmented into three categories, wraps, bags, and labels. Of these, the wraps segment accounts for the major share of the global shrink films market.

On the basis of end-use, the global shrink films market has been segmented into seven segments that are dairy products, fruits and vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry & seafood, sauce, dips, & condiments, chilled & frozen food, snacks, and others (food grains, etc.). Meat, poultry and seafood segment in the global shrink films market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the shrink films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the shrink films market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional shrink films market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of shrink Films and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the shrink films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the shrink films market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of shrink films globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total shrink films market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the shrink films market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the shrink films market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the shrink films market.

The key manufacturers in the shrink films market profiled in this report include– Sealed Air Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Flexopack S.A., Coveris Holdings S.A., PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Schur Flexibles Group, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., Buergofol GmbH, Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Inauen Group, Gap Foil, Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., BP Plastics Holding Bhd, Crawford Packaging, SYFAN USA and Idemitsu Unitech CO., Ltd. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global shrink films market during 2018-26.

Key Segments Covered in the Shrink Films Market

By Barrier Type Low Barrier Medium Barrier High Barrier Ultra-high Barrier



By Thickness

Up to 15 microns 15 to 30microns 30-50 microns Above 50 microns



By Packaging Application Wraps Bags Labels



By Material Polyethylene Polypropylene PET EVOH PVC PVDC PA



By End Use Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Cosmetics & Healthcare Products Consumer Goods & Household Food Service Outlets Other Industrial Uses



Key Regions Covered in the Shrink Films Market