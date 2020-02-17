Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025

Sleep apnea is a disorder, wherein breathing is disturbed during sleep due to oxygen insufficiency in the body and brain. This can lead to airway blockage called obstructive sleep apnea. Certain diagnostic tests and therapeutic devices are used by doctors and patients to treat these conditions. Sleep apnea is the most common disorder among the geriatric population and remains undiagnosed most of the times due to lack of awareness and improper diagnosis. Rise in awareness about sleep apnea, availability of advanced oral appliances, lack of proper diagnosis of sleep apnea, and increase in popularity of sleep apnea oral appliances over conventional methods fuel the growth of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market. However, complications associated with their referral pathways and restricted access to sleep centers hamper the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market.

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is driven by rise in popularity of sleep apnea oral appliances in the management of sleep apnea disorders, increase in incidence of sleep apnea, and surge in awareness among patients.

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market can be segmented based on type, product, and region. In terms of type, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market can be divided into prescribed oral appliances, customized oral appliances, and online OTC oral appliances. Prescribed oral appliances are the most commonly used devices. Hence, the segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The prescribed oral appliances segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high patient preference for prescribed or customized oral appliances and increase in awareness about sleep apnea disorders. Based on product, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market can be bifurcated into tongue-retaining devices and mandibular advancement devices. The mandibular advancement devices segment held the largest market share in 2017. The segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in popularity of mandibular advancement devices and extensive research and development carried out on these devices.

Geographically, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2017, followed by Europe. Increase in demand for sleep apnea oral appliances due to rise in prevalence of sleep apnea disorders, advancement in technology leading to availability of latest technology devices, and adoption of sleep apnea oral appliances drive the market in these regions. The sleep apnea oral appliances market in the emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future due to increase in awareness about sleep apnea oral appliances in these countries and patient compliance toward novel technologies. Additionally, international manufacturers are focusing on the developing countries in these regions due to fast approvals and low competition in entering the markets.

Major players operating in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market include ResMed, Whole You, Apnea Sciences, SomnoMed, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, DynaFlex, Airway Management, OravanOSA, and Myerson.

