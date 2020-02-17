Smart Home Security Market: Mounting Preference of Brands for Promotion and Marketing to Supplement Revenues

The global smart home security market is projected to witness significant growth, thanks to presence of large number of operating in this market. The prominent players are adopting various strategies in order to strengthen their presence across the globe, finds Transparency Market Research. Some of the key players functioning in this market are Amazon, Ingersoll Rand, Legrand, and ADT. The major players are also adopting various strategy in order expand their product portfolio and maintain their presence across the globe.

As per a report by TMR, the revenue generated by the global smart home security market stood at US$ 1491.77 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to touch valuation of US$ 7950.94 Mn by the end of 2027. The global smart home security market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.6% during the course of forecast period from 2018 to 2027.



On the basis of types, the safety and security segment is likely to dominate the global smart home security market in 2018. This segment is expected to account for 21% share in the global market during the assessment period. From the geographical point of view, Europe is likely to lead the global smart home security market. This is owing to increasing adoption of security device in luxury villas, mid-range homes, and luxury apartments.