Software-Defined Networking Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Software-defined networking (SDN) encompasses different types of network technology that are aimed at making the network as flexible and agile as the virtualized server of the modern data center. The primary goal of SDN is to allow engineers and network administrators to respond effectively to changing business requirements. In such a network, the network administrator can control traffic from a centralized control console without having to touch individual switches. Functional separation, automation through programmability, and network virtualization are the key technologies covered under SDN.
In 2018, the global Software-Defined Networking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HP
VMWare
Brocade Communications
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
NEC
Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)
Verizon Enterprise
Juniper Networks
Huawei
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Physical Network Infrastructure
Controller Software
SDN Applications
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Education
Consumer Goods & Retail
Healthcare
Government & Defense
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software-Defined Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software-Defined Networking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
