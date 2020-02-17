Solar Energy Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share And Value Chain 2019

The solar technologies comprise a broad industry that is characterized by a high level of diversity, creativity and flexibility. The industry operates with a fairly high level of tolerance for experimentation and risk-taking which has, in the long term, resulted in overall growth and wider acceptance of the legitimacy of the industry. It includes technological solutions ranging from commercially viable and mass-produced thin-film products (second-generation) to experimental technologies (third-generation) that are in the early stages of being transferred from academic and private research institutions and consortiums to viable profit-seeking enterprises.

At their core, solar technologies are renewable energy technologies that in some way harness the power of the sun to create energy, mostly in the form of electric power, while leveraging new research and manufacturing techniques to produce cells and modules of materials other than crystalline silicon. In the context of this report, this energy generation has been limited to electric energy generation using solar PV and Thermal products.

Solar PV electric generation is typically thought of in the context of generating electricity for use in residential, commercial or industrial grid-tied or off-grid applications, and this will continue to remain a major application for alternative solar technologies into the foreseeable future. However, solar PV technologies are also employed for novel applications such as integration with portable products to extend battery life through charging with solar cells (electronics integrated photovoltaics, or EIPV), automotive applications, remote sensing and power, unmanned systems, and integration with buildings (building- integrated photovoltaics, or BIPV) through production of windows or roofing structures with built-in PV modules.

On the other hand, the Solar thermal (ST) technologies are products and power installations that capture, concentrate and/or absorb sunlight to provide thermal energy to a process or system. Solar thermal technologies are segmented into two major categories, solar heat (SH) and concentrated solar power (CSP).

The first category, SH, includes all technologies used for residential, commercial and industrial ST installations that do not concentrate sunlight and provide low-grade heat to various heating systems. The following solar thermal technologies are included in the scope of this report under the SH category: unglazed solar collectors, flat-plate solar collectors, evacuated-tube solar collectors, integral collector storage, glazed solar air collectors and transpired solar air collectors. Because all SH installations must include a component that collects solar radiation, solar thermal collectors and absorbers provide excellent indicators of the market performance and penetration of SH systems.

Able to provide thermal energy for steam generation and other high-temperature concentrating solar power processes, CSP technologies have benefitted from a substantial increase in public and private sector interest for renewable energy technologies. CSP technologies considered in this report include parabolic trough solar collectors, power tower solar collectors, parabolic dish solar collectors and Fresnel reflector solar collectors. These four ST technologies utilize specific designs to concentrate sunlight onto a receiver to raise heat transfer fluids (HTFs) or working fluids to temperatures well more than 212F and are used primarily at power generation facilities and sparingly within the industrial or utility heating sector. The parabolic trough system is the most used and commercially mature technology. The others are mostly used for centralized on-grid electricity and distributed generation.

