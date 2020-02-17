Sound Sensor Market: Industry Outlook, Investment Analysis, and Revenue- 2024

The global sound sensor market was valued at US$ 1,270.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Sound Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ The report suggests that rising significance of security and surveillance systems across the globe, increasing demand for voice recognition systems, and growing use of sound sensors in several medical applications are likely to augment the demand for sound sensors from 2018 to 2026. Since key players are introducing innovative sound sensors in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, these regions are likely to account for a leading share of the global sound sensor market during the forecast period. Rising investments in smartphone and automotive technologies and industrial automation across emerging markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are likely to boost the sound sensor market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61047

Sound sensors including ultrasound, acoustic, and audio sensors come with several advantages such as high sensitivity and ability to function across numerous industrial as well as medical applications. However, sound sensors have certain limitations as well. Ultrasound sensors cannot be used in vacuum, as sound waves require air as a medium for transmission. Moreover, these sensors may not function in any type of liquid medium. Thus, sound sensors need to be selected by considering all these limitations. Additionally, sensing ability of certain sound sensors is affected by soft edges of any surface as well as a certain level of temperature. These limitations of sound sensors are likely to hinder the global sound sensor market, with a medium-level impact, in the near future.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=61047

In terms of application, the global sound sensor market has been segmented into health care, automotive, consumer electronics, security & surveillance, industrial, and others. The others segment comprises aerospace and chemical. In the consumer electronics industry vertical, sound sensors are used largely in smartphone devices for object detection, as a microphone, and as a fingerprint scanner. Technologically advanced, new-generation sound sensors i.e. ultrasonic sensors are replacing optical-proximity sensors, thereby improving the smartphone design.