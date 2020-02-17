Structured Cabling Market Is Booming Worldwide by Leading Players 2019 ABB Ltd., The Cabling Company Group, Belden Inc., CommScope, Corning, Inc.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Overview

The ‘Structured Cabling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’ report provides analysis of the global structured cabling market for the period 2018–2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2013–2016 is the historical period. 2017 is included as the base year. The report covers all trends expected to be witnessed in the global structured cabling market during the forecast period. It highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on growth of the market in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights key trends in the market on a global scale. Furthermore, prominent countries/sub-regions covered region-wise in the report include the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Get Free Sample Copy for more Technical Insights at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2013388

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for structured cabling at the global and regional levels. The report comprises detailed value chain analysis that provides a comprehensive view of the global structured cabling market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses attractiveness analysis of the market, wherein solution and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Structured Cabling Market: Taxonomy

The global structured cabling market has been segmented based on solution, end-user, and region. Based on solution, the market has been divided into hardware (copper cable, fiber optic cable, and enclosure), software, and services (installation, consulting, and maintenance & support). In terms of end-user the market has been classified into commercial & residential, IT & telecommunication, government, industrial, and others (including mining and education).

Global Structured Cabling Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to for the study include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each segment and sub-segment of the market across geographies. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market value, market trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2013388

Global Structured Cabling Market: Competition Scenario

ABB Ltd., The Cabling Company Group, Belden Inc., CommScope, Corning, Inc., Dätwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Legrand, Nexans, Schneider Electric SE, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major players operating in the global structured cabling market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiling.

The global structured cabling market has been segmented as follows:

Global Structured Cabling Market, by Solution

Hardware

Copper Cable

Fiber Optic Cable

Enclosure

Software

Services

Installation

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Global Structured Cabling Market, by End-user

Commercial & Residential

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Industrial

Others (Including Mining and Education)

Global Structured Cabling Market, by Geography