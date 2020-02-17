Tactical Flashlight Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2024

A flashlight is a portable, handheld device that provides electric light to users for guidance and safety purposes. It is made of heavy-duty materials and expected to meet high quality standards. The primary raw material used in flashlights is aircraft-graded aluminum. Flashlights are shock-proof, waterproof, long-lasting, and small in size. They have a wide range of applications in the defense and homeland security sector, coal mines, jungle hiking, and hunting. Tactical flashlights are different from LED flashlights, although both exhibit excellent performances. The former, used by military personnel, are simple flashlights but with a multifunctional tool that proves useful in various situations. A tactical flashlight should fulfill certain conditions such as a higher lumen capacity of at least 500, a battery backup up to 48 hours, and a rechargeable option. There are very few of these tactical flashlights available in the market such as the Lumitact G700 military grade flashlight and Shadowhawk tactical military flashlight.

These flashlights are about the size of the average human palm and can therefore be used as a self-defense tool by disabling the vision of an attacker at night. As he can only see a blaze of light and a dark silhouette at the back, the attack is curbed. This proves useful to soldiers to mask their positions and the weapons they’re carrying such as handguns, rifles, and sub-machine guns. These devices are made of rugged materials and can be attached to any weapon, which is a major driving factor for the tactical flashlight market. LED bulbs last longer than normal LED flashlights, with their battery draining out at a slower pace. Since they are made up of mil-spec hard anodized aluminum, they are strong and lightweight. The rubber o-ring gasket seals on both ends of the device make it waterproof. All these benefits are projected to help the market develop gradually in the future.

A major hindrance to the growth of this device is its high cost, on account of being equipped with the power to subsist 30 minutes under water at a depth of 6’5” and being rugged, waterproof, and lightweight in nature. The drivers of this market are therefore also its restraints. There exist attractive opportunities for manufacturers to conduct research on and develop a tactical flashlight with a superior waterproofing quality compared to the existing one. Activities to expand its lumen capacity are also taking place.

The tactical flashlights can be segmented by end-user into the military, law enforcement or homeland security, and emergency services groups. The military uses these devices to protect themselves from the opponent’s weapons. Tactical flashlights help the homeland security or law enforcement personnel hunt down intruders/terrorists. In emergency situations such as fires, safety personnel employ these devices to locate trapped hostages. Based on geography, the tactical flashlight markets can be distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the tactical flashlight market with China being a major manufacturer. It is followed by North America.

Key global players operating in this market include Shenzhen Yeguang Technology Company Ltd. and Ningbo WinYoung Manufacture And Trading Company, Ltd in China, Mag Instrument, Inc. in Canada, and First Flight USA LLC, SureFire LLC, Infinite Power Solutions in the U.S.

