Thin Client Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026 – NComputing Co. Ltd., IGEL, HP Development Company

The global thin client market is projected to be driven by the rising need for cost savings in enterprises. Cost savings are possible through lower device costs as compared to PC substitutes, and the option to reuse older hardware. Cost saving is also achieved by making the systems energy efficient, through lower heat generation. IT operations could benefit through the central management of all the thin client devices, together with patching and resource allocation between devices.

Thin clients and the transformation of “fat” clients (PCs and laptops) to thin clients provides an opportunity for thin client dealers to market their products to cost-sensitive enterprises due to the relatively low cost of refurbishment of old hardware that has already been deployed, and/or purchasing new thin client hardware solutions.

Additionally, technological advancements taking place across industries and their benefits are revolutionary for companies with greater consumer attraction. However, user resistance has also been observed to some extent. Thin clients limit most of the local machine capabilities, for instance, access to CD drives, USB, or thumb drives. They also prevent users from playing around with the local machine settings. Thus, even though this feature makes thin clients highly secure and protected, it also makes the users resistant to use thin client. When executing a new thin client setup, friction is expected to arise from employees, and to reduce this factor, the management could buy-in early which would help avoid any negative impact on productivity.

Several strategies and approaches have been established to increase the revenue of thin client over the years, with technological alliances considered to be one of the most promising strategies. Alliances and collaborations are beneficial for both the parties i.e. the technology providers as well as leading players in the thin client industry. However, concerns related to data security are on the rise as there are many examples of data privacy, security breaches, and a few cases of data breach. Hence, in order to deal with these issues, thin client industry players have to come up with solutions which could assure companies about data security.

Implementation of thin client solutions could provide organizations with significant flexibility, cost, and security benefits. Organizations are also looking forward to make the most of it and are expediting the implementation, which could be used as an opportunity by thin client vendors. Moving to hybrid and multi-cloud environments through a comparatively inexpensive, secure hardware solution is something that thin client vendors have an opportunity to take advantage of. Established firms such as Dell and HP Inc. despite their large market shares, lacks focus on thin client portfolios, which leaves room for new vendors to grab the market share by launching new services. Companies having this hardware tightly coiled with advanced, platform-agnostic software solutions are in a very strong position to meet customers’ requirements. Thus, moving to hybrid and multi-cloud environments could be a great opportunity for thin client vendors.