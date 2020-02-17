Trends of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market Increasing Demand for Automation in Vehicles

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market- Overview

Semiconductor packaging prevents physical damage and corrosion of the chips that are to be connected to the circuit boards. In the recent years, semiconductor packaging has evolved giving rise to advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. Manufacturers are moving towards new packaging options such as 2.5D integrated circuits and 3D integrated circuits. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also focusing on developing an alternative to the 2.5D packaging.

Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to have a significant impact on the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Hence, new packaging technologies supporting IoT driven semiconductor industry are being introduced.

Miniaturization of devices and thermal dissipation are leading towards the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Meanwhile, the requirement for less power consumption, improved efficiency is driving the adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging in the advanced semiconductor packaging market.

The innovation in the semiconductor packaging technology largely depends on the size of wafer. Hence, the increasing focus on wafer-level packages is resulting in chip industry to come up with advanced packaging solutions. The Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO-WLP) technology is emerging as an alternative to the 2.5D packaging.

Moreover, Fan-out wafer-level packaging can manage multiple dies as compared to the fan-in wafer-level packaging that can handle only single die. Fan-out packaging technology is also witnessing significant growth as it eliminates the need for process flows including wafer fluxing, bumping, cleaning, curing, flip-chip assembly, and underfill dispensing.

Manufacturers are also focusing on producing larger diameter wafers due to increasing demand this is likely to cut down manufacturing cost and will also lead to the development of advanced semiconductor packaging solution.

Flip Chip (FC) to Account for Maximum Revenue Share as the Packaging Type

Compared to other types of advanced semiconductor packaging, Flip Chip (FC) is likely to account for maximum revenue share. By the end of 2026, Flip Chip (FC) packaging is estimated to reach close to US$ 45,700 million revenue. Owing to the lighter, smaller, and thinner consumer products, smaller package types are being used on a large scale. Compared to other packaging types, flip chip offers faster signal transfer, lower profile, and high I/O density.

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging to find Largest Application in Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units

Advanced semiconductor packaging is likely to find the largest application in Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units. Towards 2026 end, Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units is likely to bring in more than US$ 11,500 million revenue. Meanwhile, Dynamic Random Access Memory is also likely to witness robust growth between 2017 and 2026.

Consumer Electronics to be the Largest End Users of Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

Among various industries as end users of advanced semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics is likely to emerge as the largest end user. By 2026 end, consumer electronics are estimated to bring in nearly US$ 15,600 million revenue.

Increasing demand for various devices including tablets, smartphones, wearable devices and other connected consumer electronics, is resulting in the advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. Meanwhile, System-In-Package (SIP) technology is also gaining momentum as it allows more features to be integrated into small form factors such as medical implants and wearable devices.