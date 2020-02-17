U.S. Image Sensors Market: CMOS Image Sensors Gain Dominant Market Share

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the U.S. image sensors market stood at US$2.0 bn in 2011 and is anticipated to reach US$3.7 bn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.10 % from 2011 to 2017. The title of the report is “Image Sensors Market – The U.S. Industry Analysis Market Share, Trends and Forecast, 2011 – 2017.”

According to the report, the image sensors market in the U.S. is poised to grow owing to the economic cost of complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors and the rapid development of the consumer market for image sensor devices. In addition, factors such as the development and swift growth of the market for CMOS image sensor devices and developments in their power and efficiency are also having a positive impact on the growth of the market for image sensors in the U.S.

Furthermore, the development of the market for multimedia-enabled devices within the U.S. is also a prime factor stimulating the growth of the market. The prime opportunities seen in the market include 3G implementation in video supportive mobile devices, rising new product introductions, and expansion of the image sensors market in a number of countries. On the other hand, factors such as the dependence of device manufacturing expenses on labor expenses and some environment issues associated with the use of image sensors may inhibit the growth of the market within the U.S. in the coming years.

In terms of type, the market for image sensors in the U.S. is segmented into x-ray image sensors, CCD image sensors, and linear image sensors. Amongst these, the segment of linear image sensors is further segmented into NMOS image sensors, CMOS image sensors, and INGAAS image sensors. Amongst these, in 2011, the segment of CMOS image sensors held the largest share of over 90% in the linear image sensors market in the U.S. This is owing to the economical figures involved in the manufacturing of CMOS-based image sensors as compared to the cost expended in manufacturing other types of image sensors. In addition, the advancement of the market for mobile phones is also behind the exponential growth of the CMOS image sensors market.

In terms of application, the report segments the market for image sensors into medical applications, portable applications, machine vision systems, toys and astronomy, automotive applications, document scanning, and others. Amongst these, the segment of portable applications led the market in the U.S. in 2011 and was trailed by the toys and astronomy application segment. On the basis of end use, the report segments the market into computers, telecom, consumer markets, industrial markets, the automotive market, and military and aerospace.

As stated in the report, the top players dominant in the global sensors market in the U.S. are Omnivision Technologies Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Sharp Microelectronics of the Americas, and Dalsa Corporation, among others.

The U.S. image sensors market is segmented as follows:

By Types

CCD Image Sensors

Linear Image Sensors

CMOS Image Sensors

NMOS Image Sensors

INGAAS Image Sensors

X-ray Image Sensors

By Applications

Portable Applications

Medical Applications

Toys and Astronomy

Machine Vision Systems

Document Scanning

Automotive Applications

Others

