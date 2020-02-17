UHT Milk Market to Reach US$137.7 billion on Account of Rising Demand for Sterilized Milk

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has announced the publication of a research study on the global UHT milk market, estimating its overall market value by the end of 2019 to be US$137.7 bn. Analysts expect this market to develop at an impressive CAGR of 12.80% during the period from 2013 to 2019.The research report, titled “UHT Milk Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019”, also determines that the global UHT milk market stood at US$60.8 bn in 2012.

The research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global UHT milk market, considering the growth drivers, restraints, and prevalent market trends in detail.UHT, i.e. ultra heat treatment, is a method by which milk is sterilized by heating it for almost 2 seconds at over 135°C, eradicating spores present in the milk and making it bacteria-free. According to the report, the rising awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers is leading to high demand for sterilized food and drinks, including milk, in developed economies.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1865

UHT milk also does not need refrigeration, making it the best substitute for common milk. This increases its shelf life, making it a more convenient purchase for the common consumer. Additionally, various private brands are introducing their products at low as well as discounted rates in emerging economies and attracting consumers in a big way. All these factors are expected to fuel the global market for UHT milk to a great extent during the forecast period.

The report also discusses the challenges faced by the global UHT milk market. The presence of local unorganized milk markets in abundance, coupled with the dearth of awareness among consumers about UHT milk in developing nations such India and China, is the key restraint blocking the growth of this market.The regional markets for UHT milk are also analyzed in this research report. In 2012, the Europe UHT milk market held the leading position among all the regional markets. However, Europe is likely to lose ground to Asia Pacific during the period of 2013-2019 on account of the increasing base of urban population in China and other Asian countries.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1865

Nestle, Lactalis, and Danone are the major players operating in the UHT milk market in the global arena. Other prominent participants in this market are Arla Foods, Fonterra, Inner Mongolia Yili Group Co. Ltd., Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Ltd., Bongrain SA, Sodiaal Group, and various regional UHT milk enterprises including DMK Deutsches Milchkontor, Candia, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Grupo Lala, Dairy Partners Americas Brasil Ltda., and Parmalat.

The research report is prepared with the objective of providing market participants, stakeholders, and consultants operating in the global UHT milk market a complete picture of this market including competitive landscape analysis to understand the competitiveness of this market on the basis of per capita consumption of UHT milk and the region-wise performance of the market for UHT milk.