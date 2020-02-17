Vibration Motors Market Business Forecast by Top Players – Nidec, Mabuchi, AAC Technologies, Fimec Motor
Vibration Motors are compact coreless DC motors utilized to inform users about any notifications associated with a component or an equipment by sending signals of vibrating, no sound. Main feature of vibration motors are their magnet coreless DC motors, rendering permanent magnetic properties to these motors.
Based on motor type, sales of DC motors are projected to account for the largest revenues share of the market in 2018.
Above 2 V voltage rating of vibration motors will remain sought-after in the marke by 2025 end.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nidec
Mabuchi
AAC Technologies
Fimec Motor
Yaskawa
Samsung
LG Innotek
KOTL Jinlong Machinery
Sanyo
Shandong Shanbo Electric Machine Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Moving-coil Type
Moving-iron Type
Moving-magnet Type
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Handheld Tools
Medical Applications
Others
