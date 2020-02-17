What’s Driving the Growth of Stand-Up Pouches Market?

The shift in demand from rigid packaging to flexible packaging formats is the major factor behind the high growth of the global stand-up pouches market. Preference for stand-up pouches over other rigid packaging products such as metal cans and bottles will create enormous growth opportunities in the flexible packaging market. The demand for stand-up pouches is expected to expand at a CAGR value of 5.4%, during 2018-2026. With the introduction of stand-up pouches for a variety of end-use applications in different industries, the demand has grown significantly in the last few years.

Stand-up pouches are suitable to pack solid as well as liquid products which, in turn, diminishes the growth prospects of rigid packaging products. The evolution of pouch formats will create new growth horizons in the global stand-up pouches market. Companies are also focusing on shift packaging of their products from rigid to flexible packaging products in order to reduce raw material and transportation costs due to the overall reduction in the weight of the package. Stand-up pouches are 4-5 times lighter than metal cans which results in low packaging weight and cost of products.

Cost advantages of stand-up pouches over metal cans fuel the growth of the flexible packaging market

Major manufacturers of stand-up pouches are present in North American and European regions. Companies are focusing on introducing innovative stand-up pouches to gain consumer attention and increase the shelf life of the products. Stand-up pouches offer a larger surface area to be printed and enhance the visibility of the product at the point of purchase.

The growing inclination of brand owners and consumers towards stand-up pouch packaging will create immense growth opportunities for existing manufacturers as well as new entrants in the global stand-up pouches market. Considering high growth prospects in the stand-up pouches market, leading manufacturers are focusing on expanding their market presence by establishing new manufacturing facilities or exporting their products to almost each and every country located across the globe.

Emerging economies to create substantial growth opportunities in the global stand-up pouches market

It has been noticed that stand-up pouches are widely used in the food & beverages industry due to high suitability and better presentation of food & beverages at purchase point. The demand is growing at a much faster pace in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. China accounts for almost fifty percent of the demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Stand-up pouch manufacturers in China are formulating long-term growth strategies to expand the reach of their products in neighboring countries by offering low cost and average quality products. Stand-up pouches are primarily responsible for high growth in the flexible packaging industry.

Among the different material types, LDPE material dominates the global stand-up pouches market

On the basis of material type, plastic accounts for the highest market share in the global stand-up pouches market due to its high-barrier properties and high suitability for printing applications. However, paper-based stand-up pouches are also gaining popularity in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany, due to increasing restrictions on the use of plastic packaging products in these countries. Multilayer packaging films are generally used to manufacture stand-up pouches for high-barrier properties and longer shelf lives. Stand-up pouches are also gaining significant traction in the homecare end-use industry for the packaging of liquid soaps and detergents.

Round bottom or Doyen stand-up pouch most preferred for packaging of food & beverages products globally

On the basis of product type, aseptic stand-up pouches is the fastest growing category in the global stand-up pouches market due to the growing consumer demand for hygienic products. Other types of stand-up pouches such as retort and hot-fill pouches are also expected to grow at a high CAGR value in the developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, Italy, and France. On the basis of design type, round-bottom stand-up pouches are extensively used for the packaging of different products in the food & beverages and homecare industries. Doyen pouches dominate the market with a market share of almost a third of the global stand-up pouches market. On the basis of closure type, the demand for slider and zipper stand-up pouches will grow significantly due to consumer attraction towards products with easy-to-close or easy-to-open characteristics.

The growing popularity of stand-up pouches for pet food packaging will outpace other packaging products in this category

Among the different sub-segments in the food end-use category, the pet food segment witnessed strong growth during the forecast period. Pet food segment accounts for more than a quarter of the demand in the food segment. The demand for stand-up pouches is increasing at a good CAGR value in other end-use industries such as homecare, personal care, and beverages segments. The Asia-Pacific dominates the global stand-up pouches market with a market share of more than 33% in 2017.

Some of the key players in the global stand-up pouches market include Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Hood Packaging, and Printpack, Inc. among others.