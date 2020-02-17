Yogurts Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Yogurts Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

Popular yoghurt types on the market are low fat and no-fat yoghurt, drinking yoghurt, organic yoghurt and frozen yoghurt.

The global Yogurts market is valued at 64600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 85500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

Food ingredients are the primary focus of consumers owing to elevated health consciousness levels among consumers. Preference of consumers for calorie-specific labeling is likely to drive sales of foods. Transparency has become a talking point with various food manufacturers changing their production lineup. This can be attributed to various recall of food products in various countries. With food safety becoming a priority, manufacturers are averse to taking risks which can put a dent in their bottomline margins. Blockchain has been implemented to pinpoint any major issues and ensure minimum bottlenecks in the production line. Snacks are expected to be in high demand due to changing lifestyles.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy & Food

Nestlé

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Biggest regions under consideration in the food & beverage industry are the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Russia. India, in particular, is likely to be one of the biggest consumers due to being the producer of pulses, wheat, rice, wheat, sugarcane, and vegetables. Expanses of arable land, high populace, high income levels, and relaxed policies are factors which can be sustainable for the industry to thrive. Health-conscious consumers and the preference towards protein-rich foods will be viable for its growth.

Innovation is monumental in the industry with manufacturers focusing on packaging solutions to entice customers and boost sales. This is evident with some offering plant-based foods to cater to the vegan demographic. Veganism has become prevalent due to consumers averse to processed foods. The Vivera Foodgroup is investing huge sums to expand its operations. It has a sizeable footprint in Europe and looking to scale its operations through new products.

